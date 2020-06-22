Communiqué of the 69th Meeting of the OECS Authority

The Sixty-Ninth Meeting of the OECS Authority was held virtually on June 18th 2020, under the Chairmanship of Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Meeting was preceded by a brief virtual Opening Ceremony where remarks were made by the outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; the incoming Chairman, Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica; and the Director-General of the OECS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules.

The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), His Excellency Irwin LaRocque, was also in attendance at the Opening Ceremony.

In the main, the Meeting focused on, inter alia:

(a) The Regional COVID-19 Response

(b) The Reopening of Borders

(c) Support and Financing of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

(d) Annual Work Plan and Budget of the OECS Commission