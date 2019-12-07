Congratulatory message to Dominica from CARICOM Chairman

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I congratulate the Dominica Labour Party and its leader, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerritt, on a resounding victory in the General Election of 6 December.

The people of Dominica demonstrated their confidence in the policies and leadership of you and your party by returning you for yet another term of office. The people have spoken and the results must be accepted in a manner that ensures peace and calm in the country.

I look forward to working with the re-elected Government of Dominica in seeking to ensure the goal of a climate-resilient country and Region is achieved as we continue to pursue our quest for sustainable development.