Contract signed for rehabilitation of Central Livestock Farm

The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy Agriculture and National Food Security through the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project signed a EC$613,875.72 contract with STEWCO Company for the Rehabilitation of the Central Livestock Farm in Londonderry on Friday.

The project is for breeding of animals and availability of breeding stock to farmers, center of training and technology transfer for farmers.

Works will include the demolition, rehabilitation, renovation of the timber and roof of the Dairy Facility and Goat, Sheep and Bull Units as well as electrical and plumbing installations, ruminants’ window openings, ironmongery and metal work.

“The structures were badly damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria which resulted in the buildings being unable to be used for the purposes for what they were intended, which is the protection of the animals which they contained,” Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, Dr. Reginald Thomas said.

He said due to the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Ministry was unable to meet the demands of the livestock farmers which made it difficult to move forward.

“That particular work, as we indicated, is fundamental for us in moving the livestock sub-sector,” Dr. Thmas stated pointing out that the central livestock farm is the main base for livestock multiplication.

According to Project Manager, Kervin Stephenson, the project has 3 main components.

He explained that component (A) involves the restoration of the agricultural sector and component (B) has to do with the key restoration of key assets of the public sector.

“And that is the first contract that is being signed to implement works under component B-1,” Stephenson explained. “Under component B-1 we have over 7 million US dollars allocated to component B-1, out of which 5 million-dollars is grant and 2 million is loan, so starting that project is of paramount importance.”

He said it is one of the key pillars of the restoration of essential services with regard to livestock multiplication.

“We are looking forward to other components of component B being executed and the exact details of component B with regards to the central livestock farm,” Stephenson noted.

The Central Livestock Farm was established to cater for breeding stock nationally, preferably cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. The farm was previously established at Stock Farm. In 2005, it was relocated to Londonderry. From 2005 to 2009 the Government made significant investments to bring the farm to a model agriculture research facility.