Coronavirus in the Caribbean – confirmed in Dominican Republic, St. Barts and French Saint Martin

Dominica News Online - Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at 9:16 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Reports coming from various media have indicated that the Dominican Republic has confirmed its first case of coronavirus from an Italian tourist, according to a Reuters report.

The 62-year-old Italian man was transferred to an observation room in a military hospital in the capital, Santo Domingo and is said to be in stable condition. All flights to and from Milan have been cancelled affecting some 4000 travellers.

Meanwhile, the French Agency, French-Passe (AFP) have reported confirmed cases in St. Barthélemy and French Saint Martin. The cases were confirmed by the Institute Pasteur Laboratory of Guadeloupe which is conducting tests for the virus.

Read more on Dominican Republic

Read More on cases in French Saint Martin and St. Barthélemy

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.