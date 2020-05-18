COVID-19 displaces more than 2000 tourism jobs in Dominica – PM Skerrit

Over 2000 employees have been released from the tourism sector in Dominica.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that statement in his address to the nation on Sunday night.

He said the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by all, but a greater blow has been felt by the tourism sector.

“We have been advised by the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association [DHTA] that 2,082 employees have been released from the tourism sector,” he said. “That figure does not include persons engaged with travel agents and rental companies and some of the other tourism ancillary services.”

The prime minister said elsewhere in the less formal private sector a number of persons are currently no longer engaged including domestic workers, persons employed at bars, barbershops, daycare centres, and salons.

“Although some of their employers may not have been affected or have resumed operation, the future uncertainties and the need for social distancing have resulted in many remaining unemployed or underemployed,” he stated.

Skerrit said several measures have been put in place in order to benefit people in that sector, including the special facility loans at the AID Bank, the moratorium on loan repayments, the grants to persons in the sector who are no longer employed and the self- employed whose businesses have been closed. He said access has also been provided to the agricultural programme.

The hotels will be allowed to import several items on special concessions for six months starting June 1, according to the prime minister.