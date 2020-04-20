COVID-19: Dominica Ministry of Health to begin community testing for asymptomatic cases

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallauddin Ahmed, has said the next step of action in combating the COVID-19 outbreak in Dominica is the

implementing of community-level testing through random selections of asymptomatic cases.

“The objective is to actively search for a case that is undetectable otherwise. Social distancing through lockdown or otherwise is working and this is the only way to break the chain of transmission. We must train our mind that everyone is a potential host for this virus,” he said at a Ministry of Health- COVID-19 Update on April 17th.

Ahmed said the total number of confirmed cases remains at sixteen (16) eight of whom have recovered and discharged for home quarantine.

“The other eight cases are still in the isolation unit. Some of them have completed the fourteen (14) day period without symptoms for the last 72 hours. These cases are sampled and are waiting on laboratory testing,” he added.

He said all possible contacts have been identified.

“A total of one hundred and fifty-two (152) contacts have been traced; all but seven have been cleared and the results for the last seven contacts are pending,” Dr. Ahmed explained.

The epidemiologist noted at this stage, a total of three hundred and sixty-seven (367) PCR tests have been completed and three hundred and fifty-onetest (351) of these tests came back negative.

He stated the country is still in phase three of the outbreak with a transmission-type called “Cluster of Cases”.

Ahmed said it had been ten (10) days since the last COVID-19 case was confirmed and although there have been a few suspected cases during this period, they were all negative through PCR testing.

There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 on the island.