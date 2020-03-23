COVID-19: Dominica puts food security committee in place

A standing committee has been appointed in Dominica in light of fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) may threaten food security.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said at a press conference last week that the committee is being chaired by Director of Trade, Mathan Walter.

“We have also gone beyond our own preparation of health and about 3 weeks ago the government appointed a standing committee on food supplies,” he said.

Skerrit said his government is in touch with the private sector on a regular basis to find out how much food the country has in stock.

He stated further that his government is also monitoring the transportation chain.

“So far there have been no disruption in the transportation chain in terms of containers and boats coming in to deliver supplies,” Skerrit indicated. “We have been in touch with the Ministry of Agriculture to see how much food we have in the soil in Dominica, what is the projection for the next six months and all of this is contingency plans the government has put in place.”

The Prime Minister added that the government has been in touch with DOWASCO on water supply and water storage.

“We are not only focusing on the strict health issues, but there are other issues we are focusing on,” he noted.