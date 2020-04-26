COVID-19: Dominica Red Cross launches Psychosocial Support Line

The Dominica Red Cross Society has launched an initiative to provide comfort during COVID-19 through a psychosocial support line.

The current pandemic has significantly restricted the physical interaction among persons through social distancing as a means of managing and curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The aim of the Psychosocial Support Hotline is to contribute to the alleviation of the emotional and Psychological distress during this time.

People needing support can call the hotline number 1-767-611-HELP(4357) to speak with a Red Cross volunteer. The hotline is being provided in partnership with DIGICEL Dominica. The Red Cross has trained volunteers who are ready and capable to assist those who are challenged in dealing with the mental and social difficulties posed by Covid-19.

The hotline is one of many ways the Dominica Red Cross is supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cross also ensures the dissemination of accurate, factual information during this time, as we know that facts, not fear are key to protecting ourselves, families and communities.