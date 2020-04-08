COVID-19: Dominicans warned to follow official health guidelines or face total shutdown

Dominicans have been warned of a total country shutdown if citizens fail to pay attention to the guidelines given by health officials.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said at the 2nd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 10th Parliament on Monday that the government is committed to “save every single life from COVID-19” and if protocols such as social distancing are not being practised among citizens, harsh measures will be taken.

“When we tell you stay inside, stay inside. We sent you home to work, you are not working from the streets and if it means we have a complete shutdown of gas stations, supermarkets and banks, we will shut down this country to protect the lives of the citizens of Dominica,” Skerrit said. “If you are not respecting social distancing, we will go to a complete shut down because we have to pay attention to the guidelines and the advice of the Ministry of Health.”

He said these measures are necessary because many people may have already been infected with the virus and are unaware. He said failure to act in a responsible manner will be to the detriment of the country.

The prime minister assured the public that despite Dominica’s limited resources, the government will spare no effort in providing the required resources to ensure the treatment of those infected.

Skerrit also called for all discrimination towards the residents and community of Delices to end.

Dominica reported 10 COVID-19 cases from that community including the country’s first case last month.

“This is a virus [that] could infect anyone of us…we should not be viewing the community as less than anywhere else in Dominica…the idea of wholesalers and cooking gas people do not want to go into Delices to deliver supplies, is not necessary…this is our citizens and I’m hoping that we could put an end to this,” he said.