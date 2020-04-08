COVID-19: Dominicans warned to follow official health guidelines or face total shutdown

Dominicans have been warned of a total country shutdown if citizens fail to pay attention to the guidelines given by health officials.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said at the 2nd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 10th Parliament on Monday that the government is committed to “save every single life from COVID-19” and if protocols such as social distancing are not being practised among citizens, harsh measures will be taken.
“When we tell you stay inside, stay inside. We sent you home to work, you are not working from the streets and if it means we have a complete shutdown of gas stations, supermarkets and banks, we will shut down this country to protect the lives of the citizens of Dominica,” Skerrit said. “If you are not respecting social distancing, we will go to a complete shut down because we have to pay attention to the guidelines and the advice of the Ministry of Health.”
He said these measures are necessary because many people may have already been infected with the virus and are unaware. He said failure to act in a responsible manner will be to the detriment of the country.
The prime minister assured the public that despite Dominica’s limited resources, the government will spare no effort in providing the required resources to ensure the treatment of those infected.
Skerrit also called for all discrimination towards the residents and community of Delices to end.
Dominica reported 10 COVID-19 cases from that community including the country’s first case last month.
“This is a virus [that] could infect anyone of us…we should not be viewing the community as less than anywhere else in Dominica…the idea of wholesalers and cooking gas people do not want to go into Delices to deliver supplies, is not necessary…this is our citizens and I’m hoping that we could put an end to this,” he said.
4 Comments
This Prime Minister need to wake up and realize that there is no such thing as a total shutdown. You cannot quarantine the entire population if you have no police to enforce it and a population that doesn’t believe in it. A better strategy would be to implement a policy that protected the elderly and the vulnerable only. So-called herd immunity combined with vaccines is the only way out of this mess.
While I understand the need to take all necessary precautions to keep this beautiful land safe from further damage due to the coronavirus that our new imperial asian master has imposed on the world, I am troubled at the way our so called leader addresses the citizenry. Skerrit speaks like Dcans are his children and he can talk down to them at his whim and fancy. Whom the hell this man thinks he has become? Who made him supreme over all things Dominican? God help us all…
I agree that all citizens need to follow the guidelines of the health officials particularly in these precarious times. Our lives are at great risk. Having said that, I just can’t tolerate this bumptious and harsh tone coming from the PM. The only thing he does very well is to talk and act like an Apex Dunce. This man has referred to his fellow countrymen as old buggy and stale soup. Only a certain caliber of people do that- unrefined, classless, apex dunces.
Lock down de country totally nuh!!
Stop threatening and do it now!
We don’t need to crowd our selves in people supermarket.
You lock down de people in their house and de neighborhood grocery shop is closed….. people will always come to town to shop for food.
De grocery shop restrict people from commuting.
Lock us up with no food!
Then come and bring food for people at election time for me to give someone a piece of my mind.
You so doh want to give a stimulus…..we know how you does think. You will have no reason to give people stimulus when they sit down at home.
De hardest part is de bounce back.
So people will have to depend on de party?????
Lock us down….I won’t be paying no vat to help de economy…..then raise taxes on unemployed people