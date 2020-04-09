COVID-19: Dominica’s president welcomes bi-partisan support for state of emergency and curfew extension

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, has said he is pleased with the bi-partisan supported which the resolution for the extension of the State of Emergency and Curfew received in the House of Assembly.

“On Monday the 6th of April 2020 the House of Assembly met in an emergency session to extend the State of Emergency to 3 months and the curfew order by an additional 21 days,” Savarin told the nation in an address on Tuesday. “I am particularly pleased that both sides of the House of Assembly gave their support to the motion for the extension of the proclamation and the curfew order offered as a result.”

The President said the unanimous vote in favour by the members of the House signals the severity of the challenge confronting us as a people and as a nation.

According to Savarin, the difference between this emergency situation and the many other challenges faced over the years, be they man-made or natural, is that when the state and health officials have done all that is required of them, provided all of the facilities and supplies and established all of the regulations and protocols, “in the final analysis, the control of the spread of the Coronavirus in Dominica lies with us as individuals.”

He said it is important that each person observe the social distancing of 6 feet or 2 metres that is recommended by the country’s health services, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“There is no substitute. It is a preventive and precautionary measure,” he stated. “We do not have to second guess who is affected and who is not, because you may have an infected person who may show no symptoms whatsoever and yet they may pass on the virus by personal contact.”

Savarin also encouraged people to observe all the personal hygiene recommendations regarding hand sanitizing, sneezing and coughing etiquette and the wearing of masks in public.