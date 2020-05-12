COVID-19: Emergency Powers Act in Dominica extended for two weeks; some changes in curfew hours

The Emergency Powers Act Order 2020, which governs the curfew put in place due to Covid-19, will be extended for two weeks.

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, in making the announcement over the weekend, said the duration of the order SRO of 2020 ended on Monday, 11th May and the government will continue the soft reopening of the local economy mindful of the need to be cautious.

“The Ministry of Health also advises that the Emergency Powers Act Order 2020 regarding the curfew to be extended for two weeks from 12th of May 2020 as follows: complete lockdown between the hours of 7 pm and 5 am Mondays to Friday, complete lockdown from 6 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday,” he said.

Relaxing of the restrictive measures, Dr McIntyre said, should only encourage people to continue the public, health and social measures.

He said that on completion of the 3rd cycle of no new cases which will be on the 18th of May, further recommendations will be made.

Dr. McIntyre admonished everyone to remain focused and to educate those who do not adhere to the preventive measures that have been put in place.

“When people do not adhere to the guidelines, they also put you and your loved ones at risk,” he stated.

The minister also sent a stern warning to business owners and bus drivers who are allowing customers to enter without wearing masks and sanitizing of hands reminding them that they are at risk of being shut down.

Meantime, McIntyre indicated that specific guidelines and protocols are being developed based on the type of business activity, in an effort to provide accurate information to the population. These businesses include hair salons, barbershops, spas, gyms, manicure and pedicure services.

He said details of these measures will be made available to the stakeholders in the coming week.

Dr McIntyre pointed out that the complete reopening of schools and churches can only be done if there is firm evidence of the absence of community transmission.

Regarding the reopening of borders, he said, “this will be done with a regional framework [on] which discussions at CARICOM level are ongoing.”