COVID-19: Health Minister advises public not to be complacent, to continue to practice preventive measures

Health Minister, Dr Irving McIntyre, has reiterated the call to members of the public that they must not lose focus and become complacent despite Dominica’s zero status as it relates to positive COVID- 19 cases.

Dr. McIntyre’s remarks came during a statement which he made over the weekend.

“We must not lose focus and become complacent,” he said. “We are aware of the fact that approximately one-third of cases may be asymptomatic but fully capable of spreading the virus.”

The health minister said it was noticeable over the last few weeks that many people have let down their guard “and this is surely not in our best interest.”

“Some restrictions were relaxed to cater to our mental health and physical activities and not to imply that we are COVID free,” McIntyre pointed out. “We must remember that Covid-19 is spread by a respiratory virus and for this reason, I encourage you to continue wearing your masks and practicing physical distancing.”

Dr. McIntyre said he believes that this is the best way of showing a public spirit of concern for our families, friends, loved ones, the clinically vulnerable and elderly and the country as a whole.

“While we continue our public health and social measures, the Ministry of Health is not waiting for new cases to show up,” he noted.

Dr. McIntyre said it has been a trying and testing time for Dominica having to change the normal lifestyle, the way people socialize, particularly wearing masks and physical distancing.

“In other words, our new normal which has led to quarantine fatigue,” he stated.

He said his ministry is being proactive and continuing its surveillance and case identification activities and frontline workers and all persons fitting the case definition, continue to be tested.