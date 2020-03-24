COVID-19: Members of Council on Ageing advised to “build your immune system, protect yourselves, pray”

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at 6:36 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The President of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA), Ophelia Marie, has issued a message to its membership following Dominica’s first confirmed case of COVID -19.

“Let us continue to build our immune system with exercise, moringa, ginger, garlic, fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, probiotics, vitamins, let us stay home in as far as is possible, let us continue to do the hand-washing and all else that we are instructed to do,” she said.

She also advised members to wear some kind of mask to protect themselves from others, stay away from people who panic and make them too frightened to think and finally, she urged them to pray and exercise faith particularly over the things they cannot change.

“For the caregivers at home with the seniors or at the various institutions and residences, please find creative ways to continue providing the care that our seniors need and deserve, your work is always appreciated and your passion… is exactly what they need,” Marie added.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.