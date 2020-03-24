COVID-19: Members of Council on Ageing advised to “build your immune system, protect yourselves, pray”

The President of the Dominica Council on Ageing (DCOA), Ophelia Marie, has issued a message to its membership following Dominica’s first confirmed case of COVID -19.

“Let us continue to build our immune system with exercise, moringa, ginger, garlic, fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, probiotics, vitamins, let us stay home in as far as is possible, let us continue to do the hand-washing and all else that we are instructed to do,” she said.

She also advised members to wear some kind of mask to protect themselves from others, stay away from people who panic and make them too frightened to think and finally, she urged them to pray and exercise faith particularly over the things they cannot change.

“For the caregivers at home with the seniors or at the various institutions and residences, please find creative ways to continue providing the care that our seniors need and deserve, your work is always appreciated and your passion… is exactly what they need,” Marie added.