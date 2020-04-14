COVID-19: Ministry of Education in Dominica provides measures to assist students at home

The Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence has put various measures in place to assist students who have had to stay at home because of Covid-19.

Concerns have been expressed about students who are preparing for the 2020 Caribbean Examinations Council (CSEC) Exams.

“For the secondary schools, besides the use of google classroom we are still preparing for CXC Exams, so we are using the CXC learning hub as a medium the students can review,” Permanent Secretary in the Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence Chandler Hyacinth said during an interview with State-Owned Radio DBS. “We are using the FLOW classroom that students can use to prepare for exams.”

She said for the secondary schools as well, teachers are asked to make materials available for students for review.

This, Hyacinth said, can come in various forms.

“We have the Digicel Learning Hub which has a lot of material including material for grade 6 and we encourage students with access to the internet and with devices to use the Learning Hub as a means to review,” she stated.

She added that in the absence of internet and devices, students can still collect their information from the teachers in the various institutions.

“We also have the jump-drives that we have with materials; they are also available from the education officers as well,” the educational official said.

Parents are asked to make use of the various options that are available to keep students occupied.

Hyacinth went on to say that material will also be placed on on the education website through Facebook so that students will be occupied during the time they are home.