COVID-19: NCCU provides relief package for members

The National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Limited has formalized a specific package of relief in keeping with its commitment to assist members in the difficult time created by the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID 19).

Cognizant of the fact that members have begun feeling the effects because of the loss of livelihoods, reduction in the number of working hours and the anticipated loss of jobs and disposable income, the Board of Directors has taken the following decision to assist members:

• A three (3) months deferment on loan payments, that is, principal and interest. (Conditions apply).

Members requiring a loan deferment are invited to obtain the forms on the Society’s website or call the various branches for assistance Monday to Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm.

The telephone numbers are as follows:

Roseau 255-2195; La Salette 255-2227/2230; St. Paul 255-213/2215/2218; Castle Bruce 255-2263/2264; St. David’s 255-2256; La Plaine 255-2270; Vieille Case Branch and the Thibaud and Paix Bouche sub-offices 255-2241.

For further information contact Mr. Aylmer A. Irish – Chief Executive Officer at 255-2165

The Board of Directors and Management wish NCCU members and all Dominicans God’s blessings, health and strength as we work together to ensure that our well being is secured in these uncertain times.