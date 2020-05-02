COVID-19: Regional Roundup

ANGUILLA

ANGUILLA LIFTS LOCKDOWN (caribjournal.com) Anguilla has removed all regulations restrict movement and gatherings following a declaration that there are ‘no active or suspected cases’ of Covid-19 on the island. Ports will remain closed for passenger movements but the lifting of restrictions means that places of worship, retail stores, hair salons, gyms and spas, recreational facilities and restaurants and bars can reopen. The move took effect on 29 April.

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

INFECTIOUS DISEASE CONTROL CENTRE DECLARED READY FOR PATIENTS (antiguaobserver.com) The new $4 million Infectious Disease Control Centre at the former Holberton Hospital, empty since 2009, will now be used to care for all future Covid-19 patients in need of hospitalisation, according to Health Minister Molwyn Joseph. The Centre can provide six high-tech hospital beds for the very sickest patients and 17 isolation rooms. All are equipped with oxygen and medical air, plus negative air machines to prevent the highly contagious virus escaping the room. The long-awaited Centre, which had been planned as a defence against Ebola, had suffered many delays; discussions with the regional public health body PAHO as to the re-fit of the abandoned hospital had been ongoing since 2015.

BAHAMAS

SANDS ON DEFENSIVE (thenassauguardian.com) The decision to allow entry to the Bahamas of an un-named American couple who donated 2,500 double-swabbed diagnostic test kits for the Covid-19 virus, has met with criticism. The couple arrived in the Bahamas along with the kits on a private plane. Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said that he believed it was in the best interest of the country while admitting that initial permission had been given only for the delivery of the kits; when the plane arrived the two Americans, who are permanent residents of the Bahamas, were found to be on the flight along with their donation. ‘The plane was here to make a much-needed donation,’ said Dr Sands. ‘I made the decision to let the couple disembark.’ The Health Minister has been criticised since there are Bahamians who have not been able to return home following the closure of the borders; it is understood that the government will now allow stranded Bahamian nationals to return. The Bahamas has 45 active cases of the Covid-19 virus.

BARBADOS

BARBADOS ENTERS PHASE TWO OF REOPENING (loopnewsbarbados.com). Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced that, from 4 May, Barbadians will have a little more freedom as government implements ‘phase two’ of its reopening schedule. This will bring about an ease in the lockdown measures which started on 28 March. A detailed list of businesses that may reopen was announced, alongside a reiteration of the continued need for social distancing. Mottley also suggested that the wearing of masks may soon become mandatory. “We are asking all persons who are going into the public and moving around to start to use masks, whether disposable or cloth. We have not yet made it mandatory, but we are considering doing so and at this point in time we are asking all of you to wear the masks.” Barbados currently has 35 active cases of Covid-19.

BONAIRE, STATIA, SABA

STATIA PREPARES HURRICANE COVID-19 STRATEGY (bes-reporter.com). Statia has begun talks with the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade with a view to formulating a joint hurricane Covid-19 strategy. According to Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, ‘Early preparation is necessary because this is the first time St Eustatius will potentially have to deal with the regular Atlantic hurricane season amidst a medical crisis as the Covid-19 pandemic.’ The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade has been asked to present scenarios for dealing with both pandemic and hurricane. Bonaire, Saba and Statia account for five active cases of Covid-19.

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO MONITOR PUBLIC OFFICERS WORKING REMOTELY FROM HOME (bvinews.com) The BVI government has implemented systems to monitor the productivity of public officers who are working from home during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. According to deputy governor David Archer Jr, a register would be put in place to record work times and tasks. ‘We want to be extremely accountable during this time to make sure that when you are supposed to be working you’re not sleeping or you’re not playing,’ he said. The BVI has two active cases of the Covid-19 virus.

CUBA

CUBA CELEBRATES A PROLETARIAN MAY DAY FROM HOME (plenglish.com). Cubans have been celebrating International Workers’ Day from their homes, an unprecedented scenario that has been caused by the danger posed by Covid-19. On social media, the hashtag #MiCasaEsMiPlaza has been used to express messages of encouragement to the island’s health personnel. ‘This applause is for them and all Cuban workers,’ said Ruben Yoga, secretary general of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC). He also said that this May Day also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the proclamation of the concept of Revolution by Fidel Castro. ‘But this is also a day to condemn the economic, financial and commercial blockade the United States has maintained against our country for more than five decades,’ he said. Cuba has so far reported 759 active cases of Covid-19.

CURACAO

‘WORKING TOWARDS NEW NORMAL’ (curacaochronicle.com). Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath said that from 4 May, Curaçao will be working towards a new normal: ‘The measures we have taken were tough, but we are slowly easing because we want to get this behind us eventually.’ He said that the next phase will start on 4 May when there will be a gradual easing, but with an emphasis on maintaining social distancing. “Because more and more people are now on the streets, we are at risk of the second wave or an outbreak. That is why we still ask to stay at home as much as possible, but soon we will come up with a long-term solution that gives a little more freedom.’ Curacao has recorded two active cases of Covid-19.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

‘WINNING THE FIRST BATTLE OF THE WAR’ (dominicantoday.com). ‘Dominicans are winning the first battle of this war,’ according to Presidency Minister Gustavo Montalvo, who is also President of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus. Ministry officials are discussing plans to begin a gradual reopening of economic activities from 11 May against a backdrop of 5,588 active cases and 313 deaths.

GRENADA

GRENADA TO RECEIVE US$22.4 MILLION FROM IMF (nowgrenada.com). The IMF has agreed emergency financial assistance totalling US$22.4million to Grenada under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This represents 100% of Grenada’s quota under the RCF, which is intended to support ‘macroeconomic stability and facilitate the subsequent economic recovery’. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr Keith Mitchell has welcomed news of the imminent disbursement saying, ‘The money will be used as budgetary support, given the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the local economy coupled with increased expenditure to mitigate the impact of the disease.’ Grenada’s OECS counterparts, St Lucia and Dominica have also been approved for funding under the RCF. A press release on the IMF website stated that these countries have been particularly hard-hit because of their dependence on tourism, Grenada has recorded seven active cases of Covid-19.

GUADELOUPE

ELECTED OFFICIALS CALL ON THE STATE TO COME TO THE RESCUE (guadeloupe.franceantilles.fr) In a four-hour video-conference on Friday, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, heard from elected representatives from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyane, of their needs in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. President of the Guadeloupe Region Ary Chalus called on the French president to ‘soften the criteria for access to the aid system’, especially for the many small businesses in Guadeloupe. He also asked for the cancellation of tax for certain companies and a revision of the local tax system. Guadeloupe has 44 active cases of Covid-19.

HAITI

‘A PERFECT STORM’ (miamiherald.com). Haiti currently has 65 confirmed cases of Covid-19, but few believe this is an accurate count, according to a report in the Miami Herald. Few people outside Port-au-Prince have access to testing, and many Haitians still do not believe in the existence of the flu-like virus and see it as a government ploy to get international aid. Others, frightened by what they do not understand, view the disease as a death sentence and anyone with it as tainted. This makes contact tracing difficult if not outright impossible in some instances. ‘It’s a race against time, and more needs to be done now, not tomorrow, as the epidemic is starting to progress with community spread,’ said Bruno Lemarquis, the United Nations’ resident coordinator in Haiti. Lemarquis, who also serves as deputy special representative of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, said Haiti is facing ‘a perfect storm, with two back-to-back tsunamis — a health crisis followed by a severe socioeconomic impact.’

JAMAICA

MOTHER’S LOCKDOWN – CLOSING FOR 30 DAYS (jamaica-gleaner.com) A reported 70 per cent reduction in business has forced the fast-food chain Mother’s to close its 18 stores islandwide. Nine hundred staff and 200 vendors have been relieved of their jobs for the next 30 days. Other fast-food outlets, such as Restaurant Associates Limited, who operate Burger King, Popeyes, and Little Caesar’s Pizza, have reported plunges in sales of 50 per cent and have also announced closure. Jamaica has reported 385 active cases.

MONTSERRAT

COVID-19 WEEKLY MESSAGE (gov.ms/news) The Government of Montserrat expressed its gratitude to the Prime Minister of Dominica , Roosevelt Skerrit, for the donation of two ventilators and 1000 rapid test kits to assist in Montserrat’s fight against the Covid-19 virus. There are two cases of the virus on the British Overseas Territory.

PUERTO RICO

PUERTO RICO TO PARTIALLY REOPEN (abcnews.go.com). Puerto Rico is taking its first tentative steps in relaxing a nearly two-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic, while health experts warn that the US territory is relying on faulty statistics and has not yet seen its peak of cases. Governor Wanda Vázquez announced that starting 4 May, certain sectors including finance and real estate will reopen. On 11 May, construction and manufacturing will be allowed to restart. Other businesses also allowed to soon reopen on weekdays will include laundromats, moving services and those that repair elevators and air conditioning units. In mid to late May, the retail trade, barbershops and beauty salons will be allowed to operate. All businesses are ordered to provide protective equipment to their workers, and anyone entering a business must wear a face mask. Puerto Rico has reported 1,056 active cases of Covid-19.

ST KITTS-NEVIS

POLICE BEGINS ENFORCEMENT OF WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES (sknis.kn) Three people have been formally charged with the offence of not wearing a mask in public, according to Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry. He said that ‘the public is sufficiently sensitised about the wearing of masks and so the time has come for enforcement.’ There are nine active cases of Covid-19 in St Kitts-Nevis.

ST LUCIA

MEN URGED TO SEEK HEALTH CARE (stluciatimes.com) The Ministry of Health is urging males who have Covid-19 symptoms to access the services at respiratory clinics around the Island. ‘To date, the Ministry of Health’s data indicates that the services of these clinics are largely being accessed by the female segment of our population,’ a Ministry statement disclosed. ‘We encourage men who may be feeling symptomatic to also seek care early as this can prevent worsening of conditions or possible complications,’ the statement said. It also noted that as part of efforts to strengthen readiness to respond to the threat of Covid-19 respiratory clinics have been established around the island. St Lucia has recorded two active cases.

ST MAARTEN

VENEZUELANS IN ST MAARTEN ARE HOPING FOR QUICK REPATRIATION (stmaartennews.com)Some of the 500 or so Venezuelans, almost all men, who went to St Maarten to work after Hurricane Irma are now stuck there without money and few prospects of a quick return to their homeland. ‘In Venezuela we also have almost nothing to eat, but there is family there and you have the opportunity to share food. Here we have to stay at home,’ said one Venezuelan worker. ‘I hope that Venezuela will send a plane, or that St Maarten will help us. Otherwise I don’t know anymore.’ There are 19 active cases of the Covid-19 virus on the Dutch territory

ST VINCENT

SVG AIMS TO TEST 11,000 FOR ANTIBODIES (iwnsvg.com). SVG wants to test 11,000 of its residents for Covid-19. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that antibody testing of 10% of the population (11,000 people) is one of the objectives of the ‘Live Well With It’ campaign. ‘They want to use rapid kits to test 11,000 Vincentians to see if they have the antibodies,’ the prime minister said of the campaign, which will be run by the SVG Health Services Subcommittee. ‘And as I said before, as you test more and more, don’t be worried when you see that there’s another case. It depends on all the circumstances,’ said Gonsalves. SVG currently has eight active cases of Covid-19.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

BOOKSTORES WANT TO BE LISTED AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES (newsday.co.tt)Bookstores are not classified as an essential service but the Book Industry of Trinidad & Tobago (BIOTT) believes they should be. According to BIOTT, parents and teachers have been calling bookstores to get their hands on schoolbooks and other resources for their children. Parents want resources to help keep their children occupied and entertained while they are at home. BIOTT representative Vivek Charran said, ‘Our nation’s children are being deprived of novels, religious books, inspirational books, business books, storybooks to read.’ Trinidad & Tobago has 27 active cases.

