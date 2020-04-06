COVID-19: UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

BBC news - Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

He was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with “persistent symptoms” – including a temperature.

It is said to be a “precautionary step” taken on the advice of his doctor.

The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.

Mr Johnson is expected to stay overnight and is having what have been described as “routine tests”, according to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

Read the full BBC story.

