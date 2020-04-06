COVID-19: UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
He was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with “persistent symptoms” – including a temperature.
It is said to be a “precautionary step” taken on the advice of his doctor.
The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.
Mr Johnson is expected to stay overnight and is having what have been described as “routine tests”, according to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.
In a statement, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.
