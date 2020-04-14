COVID-19: Venezuela comes to Dominica’s aid

The government of Venezuela has donated medical equipment and supplies to Dominica to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Dominica, Hose Durabio Moros Savelli, this morning handed over three thousand (3,000) rapid COVID tests and fifty (50) reagents for PCR machine testing to the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investments, Dr. Irving McIntyre.

Dr. McIntyre said the donation is significant in light of the present geopolitical situation and the different economic sanctions that have been imposed on Venezuela.

He said the government is grateful for the donation which will help Dominica in the country’s preparedness to protect its frontline workers and people.

“You can see how friendship can be extended when needed and it just shows the solidarity between the two nations,” McIntyre noted. “That’s not the first time that Venezuela has come to our assistance and it means a lot to us. They’ve been here for us in the past as regards to our different health projects…infrastructural projects and for this we are very grateful.”

Meantime, the Venezuelan Ambassador said the donation is handing over should serve a lesson in unity to other countries.

“Covid-19, as rude as it is, is giving the world a lesson in more than one way; is like it’s asking us where our priorities are. I pray to God that this humble gesture of solidarity between Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Commonwealth of Dominica serves as an example and sends a message of unity and fraternity because we are in this together…we need to stick together,” he said.

He praised the Government of Dominica and its people in the fight against the spread of the virus and for the implementation of the policies and measures with the priority of saving lives.

So far, five (5) out of the sixteen (16) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dominica have recovered.

Venezuela has also reached out to other countries in the Caribbean including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada to assist with their fight against the deadly virus.