Cruise Ship with sick passengers (Aida Perla) will not be arriving in Dominica

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Investment wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has worked in collaboration with other critical stakeholders and conducted a risk assessment of the cruise ship Aida Perla, which was scheduled to arrive in Dominica on Sunday February 2, 2020.
Based on the available information, and taking into consideration the public health risk posed to Dominica, a decision was taken that the ship will no longer be arriving in Dominica as originally scheduled.
Our partnership with this cruise line has been strong and we value the contributions it has been making to the tourism industry and more particularly to Dominica’s economy.
We look forward to welcoming this cruise ship to our shores in the near future.
5 Comments
Thank God the ship has taken a decision not to come to Dominica with so many sick passengers, knowing Dominica is down bottom in health care. This I believe had nothing to do with government or ministry of health as we all know left to them they will even allow Chinese directly from the affected area to come so long no body talks about symptoms to them. So once again thanks to the ship captain and management for cancelling Dominica at this time. Please come again when everyone is well and that Chinese virus is completely gone.
Politics kay chway zor!
I do not get your point!
How do you know that it was not a decision on the government’s part to stop the ship from docking here? I am not a supporter of either party but I must say I am tired of individuals like you that stir up unnecessary hatred in certain directions. It is your kind that is bringing down the country blindingly.
Just Stop Already!!!!
As i see it, you should have taken some time to read the article before spewing your ridiculous comment of hate.
Finally! Something sensible. Bravo, you’ve made the right choice. Always Choose your ppl over a few bucks. Learn, and grow up.
Great decision i fenk you..(((takes a deep breath)))