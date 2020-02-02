Cruise Ship with sick passengers (Aida Perla) will not be arriving in Dominica

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Investment wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has worked in collaboration with other critical stakeholders and conducted a risk assessment of the cruise ship Aida Perla, which was scheduled to arrive in Dominica on Sunday February 2, 2020.

Based on the available information, and taking into consideration the public health risk posed to Dominica, a decision was taken that the ship will no longer be arriving in Dominica as originally scheduled.

Our partnership with this cruise line has been strong and we value the contributions it has been making to the tourism industry and more particularly to Dominica’s economy.

We look forward to welcoming this cruise ship to our shores in the near future.