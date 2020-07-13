CSEC and CAPE exams held today in Dominica and the region

The CSEC and CAPE Examinations are being held today in Dominica and other countries in the region.

The exams were delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Octavia Alfred during an interview on State-Owned Radio DBS said students will be graded on the School-Based Assessment SBA and Paper 1.

She said a total of 18 schools will be used as E-testing Exam Centres.

The minister said that in addition to the 15 secondary schools, the Academy School of Learning, the Newtown Primary School and the Dominica State College (DSC) will also serve as centres.

“We assure the public that students will also have access to hard copies of the exams and our IT Technicians will be assigned to the Centres for troubleshooting,” Alfred stated. “Students will only need internet to download the exams and submit at the end.”

She said the Ministry of Education has ensured that all of the centres have reliable internet service.

Meanwhile, she said all measures are in place as directed by CXC and the Ministry of Health to ensure that students are accommodated in a safe setting.

“I wish to advise all candidates to wear their masks from home to the exams centre,” Alfred stated. “Once seated they will be instructed to remove the mask to write the exams.”

She said before students are allowed entry in the exam room, invigilators will ensure that candidates’ hands are washed and sanitized and no more than 10 to 12 candidates will be allowed in an exam room.

“Desks will be placed 6 feet apart and detailed sitting plans have been forwarded to CXC,” Alfred revealed. “Invigilators will sanitize candidate chairs, tables and devices before, during and after every exam.”

She thanked the CXC local registrar for her support and the entire team as well as school principals for implementing the necessary guidelines to facilitate the exams.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, the minister wished all candidates who are sitting the exams well.

“We commend the efforts of our secondary schools and our teachers and their parents showed patience over the past months while the regional bodies finalize decisions and arrangements for the administration of the exams,” Alfred stated.