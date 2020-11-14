CTO Tourism Update (Friday 13th November 2020)

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Revisions to the Travel Requirements for St. Kitts & Nevis (Revised Update #4)

Basseterre, St. Kitts (November 11, 2020) – St. Kitts & Nevis officially opened its borders to international travel on October 31, 2020. Since the opening of the borders on Saturday, the Federation has welcomed 183 travelers to its shores who were greeted with a festive performance by the St. Kitts Masqueraders. All persons were processed proficiently and transferred to their accommodations. This update outlines a change to the exit test requirements.

All International Travelers (Non-Nationals/Non-Residents) are required to take a PCR-Test, 72 hours prior to travel and submit proof of test with the Travel Authorization Form (knatravelform.kn). Travelers staying 7 nights or less, are required to take a PCR-test 72 hours prior to departure. The PCR-test will be done on the hotel property, at the nurse’s station. The Ministry of Health will advise the respective hotel, of the date and time for the traveler’s PCR-test before departure. If positive before departure, the traveler will be required to stay in isolation at their cost, at their respective hotel. If negative, travelers will proceed with departure on their respective date.

The cost for the PCR test is USD $150 for Non-Nationals/Non-Residents.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

NEW TOURISM MINISTER IN SVG

KINGSTOWN, ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, November 12, 2020 – The Hon. Carlos James is the new Minister of Tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Minister James officially assumed duties today Thursday November 12th, 2020, following his swearing in as Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture on Tuesday November 10th, 2020. His appointment comes following General Elections on Thursday November 5th, 2020 where he was elected as the Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward.

The Tourism Minister says he is quite excited to be working with our key stakeholders in transforming and enhancing out tourism product here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that “I am looking forward to a number of major projects that are coming on stream both on St. Vincent the mainland and also in the Grenadines”. He said among the major developments in the tourism sector that he looks forward to are, welcoming Virgin Atlantic Airlines in June 2021, as well as major development projects in the destination including the Marriott International, Holiday Inn Express and Sandals Beaches Hotels. According to Minister James “this is going to be an exciting time here as the Minister of Tourism, I am quite looking forward to serving the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and also my government. This is St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Caribbean you’re looking for”.

Minister James last served as the Speaker of the House of Assembly from March 2020; prior to which he was a Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly during the period December 2015 and March 2019. He is a Barrister-at-Law by profession and also holds a Degree in Media and Communication from the University of the West Indies. He succeeds Hon. Cecil McKie who was Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture from 2012 to November 2020 when he retired from active politics.

