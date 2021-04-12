Customs officer charged with trafficking firearms, and other customs-related offenses, denied bail

A Roseau Magistrate has upheld a request by the prosecution to deny bail to Kirsty Alric Tedric Pacquette of 57 Great Marlborough Street/ Bellevue Rawle
Pacquette, a Customs Officer attached to the Woodbridge Bay Port, was arrested on April 7, 2021, on a charge of trafficking firearms and several customs-related offenses.
On the charge of “trafficking “, he was not required to enter a plea since it is an indictable offense.
According to court documents Pacquette did engage in the unlawful trafficking of one Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol serial #HFR0175, one Sig Sauer P232 Pmm pistol serial #S319856, ONE Sig Sauer p938 9mm pistol serial #52B196960, one Taurus PT100 AFS pistol serial #SXG97289, one Taurus Revolver serial #EY51815. one Taurus G2S 9mm pistol # ABB300258, one Smith & Wesson pistol serial #MPY0461, one Black Ruger pistol serial #unknown, one Ruger P85 9mm pistol serial #302-22451, one Smith & Wesson pistol serial #X7178390, one masterpiece Arms Sub Machine gun (SMG) serial # FX00592, one Masterpiece Arms Sub Machine gun (SMG) serial #A13977, one Keltec Sub Machine Gun (SMG) serial #EJP22, one Omni Hybrid Multi-Cal Assault Rifle serial #NS199650, one black noise suppressor and fourteen magazines.
He is also charged with two counts of having a “prohibited weapon” which are summary charges to which he pleaded not guilty.
On the two Customs related charges, he was charged with the importation of the said 14 firearms and packaging them in a manner to deceive a Customs Officer. The other Customs charges is a false declaration to Customs by submitting to them a Customs & Excise Simplified Declaration Form bearing waybill # HBOL1538 registration number 2021/171 of 26/03/2021 which is false in a material particular.
His lawyer, Wayne Norde, made an application for bail but the prosecution, headed by Police Inspector Davidson Cadette, objected, telling the court that given the severity of the offenses before the court, the prosecution feared that if bail was granted, the accused could be a flight risk.
Cadette also argued that there is “a large public outcry and concern with respect to illegal firearms and ammunition in the hands of ordinary citizens and there is a serious public discourse and outrage with respect to the illegal firearms.”
Norde, on the other hand, told the court that while he understands and appreciates the issue of the public outcry and concern regarding illegal firearms and ammunitions, he is encouraging the court not to punish the defendant and use its discretion in deciding whether to grant or not grant bail.
“According to our Constitution, the defendant is innocent until proven guilty, so just as the defense appreciates and understands the grounds of public interest, we are asking the court to understand and appreciate this long time adage in the law that you are innocent until proven guilty,” Norde said.
In response, Magistrate Michael Laduat stated that the court does not operate in a “vacuum” and agreed that there has been strong public outcry on the wanton use and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
He, however, issued a strong warning to the prosecution that they must ensure that while the defendant is on remand, the engine of the State should not be at “a standstill”.
“He needs to get his justice within a reasonable time,” Magistrate Laudat stated.
He also referred them to Section 8 (2) of Dominica Constitution which speaks about a speedy trial when charged. He then told Pacquette that it was not in the public’s interest that he be given bail.
Laudat stated that bail will be reviewed on May 10, 2021, and ordered that the prosecution make full disclosure to the defense on or before May 7, 2021. He said the defense must also be given full access to all exhibits of the prosecution.
So the scooter boy you allegedly clear it for doh know you now? All you should have done is negotiate with customs hierarchy, close the barrel , go outside tell him everything ok .. give him the paperwork to come pick it up and they would have seen and caught the real gun smuggler. Should have use your head fast. But jail will never stop have people eh, because you send me and clear a barrel not knowing the contents , now you denying you know me!!
This is a serious betrayal of the public trust. Congratulations to the DPF and the CID unit for taking down this thug in uniform. As a society we cannot and should not normalize the possession of illegal firearms in the country. Continue to catch the perpetrators in power who are conducting illegal activities while conducting the public business. He should face the steepest penalty allowable under the law. This should also be referred the authorities in the country of origin. This might be a ring of smugglers of illegal arms and some of those weapons may be weapons used to commit crimes including murder in other countries. The investigation must continue.
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Well done Magistrate Mr Laudat, don’t let them get away jail those nasty vagabonds for at least 20 years or more!!!
Everywhere mr go he finding himself in something illegal. They tired move him. He was inland revenue first and was dealing under the table. 3 times he got moved for doing crap. Now look he going jail. My brother you doesn’t learn. They always catching you. This time is not post they can post u somewhere else yuh
Ha. Of course they giving the public what they want, even if it means throwing an innocent man under the bus. Fake justice. Fake transparency.
Believe the government still. They just trying to move the spotlight away from them and their bigger crimes. Go on, believe them still. It makes you all talk about something else rather than the corruption perpetuated by Officials. Simple psychology.
Just wait until they charge you too for some crime you didn’t commit. Wrong place, right time.
It’s true a person is innocent until proven guilty but don’t blame any government or another person for poor choices. Don’t be blinded with political tribalism. Frankly, it’s utter nonsensical comments to blame others for your own poor choice.
A custom officer eh!
De lawyer doesn’t care about public interest where a custom officer is alleged to have carefully concealed 14 pieces of ammunition and magazines in a package……he fighting for bail?
Speedy trial mr magistrate?
Boss you better get all de facts straight and strong…. election matters are not treated with that similar sense of urgency
i so like to see u boy… that you go and do yourself…what a waste of man
I agree; why would Politicians or persons in power transfer someone from another Government to a susceptible area, in this case to Customs.
You can’t transfer people from one department to another GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENT when you have a suspicion. It just doesn’t make any sense at all.
Things serious here…. but then again when politicians try victimize persons this is what happens to institutions… guess the transfers that got this person customs stinking in somebody face…. for such a sensitive area u cant just send anyone from any department there in the name of transfers and say its a government job.. persons going there should be handpick by the institution itself not politically which is the new norm.. that place in shambles police department, labour division, health department, treasury now customs… where next my people…
This man intended to start a war? If found guilty, he should be put away for at least 20 years. These people do not care one bit about the country. As long as there is money to be made, they will ply their trade.
The courts must set an example.