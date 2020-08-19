DAIC advocates for closer collaboration with US Embassy

Discussions covered open channel for information exchange, private sector development and joint initiatives.

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce, through its President, and the Political Officer of the United States Embassy in Barbados engaged in a productive exchange recently.

Topics on hand included closer collaboration with the Private Sector in Dominica and the recent Travel Advisory issued by the United States. The United States is expected to issue an updated Travel Advisory to reflect a more recent profile of the success of Covid-19 management in Dominica and the prevailing climate for business and tourism in Dominica for US Citizens.

The President of the DAIC would like to thank the Embassy of the United States for its outreach and engagement with Dominica through the DAIC and its continued interest in preserving the prospects for private sector growth in the region.