DAIC advocates for closer collaboration with US Embassy

Discussions covered open channel for information exchange, private sector development and joint initiatives.
The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce, through its President, and the Political Officer of the United States Embassy in Barbados engaged in a productive exchange recently.
Topics on hand included closer collaboration with the Private Sector in Dominica and the recent Travel Advisory issued by the United States. The United States is expected to issue an updated Travel Advisory to reflect a more recent profile of the success of Covid-19 management in Dominica and the prevailing climate for business and tourism in Dominica for US Citizens.
The President of the DAIC would like to thank the Embassy of the United States for its outreach and engagement with Dominica through the DAIC and its continued interest in preserving the prospects for private sector growth in the region.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
All you in DAIC really want closer ties with US Embassy or US Government… Because the way i hearing some of all you in the DAIC, the DLP Government and the DLP cronies doing is like all you not interested in Uncle Sam (US).
So what about forging closer ties with the Venezuelan Embassy, the Chinese Embassy (at least these two in Dominica) and the Russian Embassy (i hear they have a Consular representative in the Valley). Ask them to send their tourists to fill our empty hotel rooms. Ask them to buy our agricultural products, agro processed products, and other manufactured products. Ask them to invest in productive sectors not just opening Chinese restaurants selling bow wow chow wow and Chinese stores selling sub standard products and trinkets.
All you hate American but love their Dollars… Just remember you cannot have your cake and still eat it
I must say you made some valid points. I did pose some of these questions to myself after reading the posted story. It would be interesting to know who initiated such a meeting. I’m just curious, if the US wants to talk about and the prevailing climate for business and tourism in Dominica for US Citizens, and the recent travel Advisory regarding Covid-19 issued against Dominica which became a controversial matter, why do they have to talk to the DAIC regarding such matter, is this the correct protocol. Why not have a meeting with the PM and The Min. Of Health. I’m not against such meeting with The DAIC as it relates to preserving the prospects for the private sector discussing opportunities available to them doing business with the US.
What a stupid comment.
DAIC have it right. Friends of all. Well done in making sure the US change their nonsense travel advisory.
You all read the release and don’t even realize what happened. Dominicans do not READ !!!