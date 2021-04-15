DAIC encourages stakeholders to reconvene discussions on public transportation sector

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) is encouraging stakeholders to reconvene discussions to finalize a consensual action plan for the public transportation sector.

The DAIC statement comes in the wake of protest action taken by bus drivers on Monday April 12, to press their demands for a proper stimulus package from the government.

The DAIC says it recognizes the right of the citizenry to protest peacefully on matters of individual and collective concern.

“Notwithstanding,” the DAIC release continues, “the Chamber is mindful of the adverse socio-economic impacts of civil disorder. As such, the DAIC encourages stakeholders to take a measured view of these considerations as efforts continue to bring this matter to resolution.”

A delegation of bus drivers has since met with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and according to reports, Government has agreed to provide some measure of relief to the bus drivers but details of the extent of the stimulus have not yet been released.

However, the DAIC, in its release, is urging stakeholders, “against the backdrop of prolonged economic hardship owing to the global pandemic,” to resume discussions around a comprehensive action plan for the public transportation sector which it says is a critical sector of the economy.

“While the need for interim financial assistance has been conveyed, the Chamber strongly suggests that stakeholders initiate plans to formalize the structure of the public transportation sector and establish regulations in support of it,” the releases states. “Moreover, these efforts will enhance sector representation at the policy level and improve access to formal response mechanisms during future shock events.”

The Chamber is also appealing to law enforcement personnel and the general citizenry to exercise restraint during events of protest action.

“In exercising our rights, we must accept the responsibility not to infringe on the rights of others. Law enforcement personnel have the critical responsibility of limiting, if not eliminating, such infringements,” DAIC contends in its statement and described the action by the bus drivers as “a delicate endeavor with the potential to deteriorate into verbal and physical altercations, and personal injury, to the detriment of all concerned.”

The Chamber is also urging law enforcement to utilize crisis management and de-escalation principles and encourages the general public to honour the tenets of lawful, peaceful protest at all times.