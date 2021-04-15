DAIC encourages stakeholders to reconvene discussions on public transportation sector

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) is encouraging stakeholders to reconvene discussions to finalize a consensual action plan for the public transportation sector.
The DAIC statement comes in the wake of protest action taken by bus drivers on Monday April 12, to press their demands for a proper stimulus package from the government.
The DAIC says it recognizes the right of the citizenry to protest peacefully on matters of individual and collective concern.
“Notwithstanding,” the DAIC release continues, “the Chamber is mindful of the adverse socio-economic impacts of civil disorder. As such, the DAIC encourages stakeholders to take a measured view of these considerations as efforts continue to bring this matter to resolution.”
A delegation of bus drivers has since met with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and according to reports, Government has agreed to provide some measure of relief to the bus drivers but details of the extent of the stimulus have not yet been released.
However, the DAIC, in its release, is urging stakeholders, “against the backdrop of prolonged economic hardship owing to the global pandemic,” to resume discussions around a comprehensive action plan for the public transportation sector which it says is a critical sector of the economy.
“While the need for interim financial assistance has been conveyed, the Chamber strongly suggests that stakeholders initiate plans to formalize the structure of the public transportation sector and establish regulations in support of it,” the releases states. “Moreover, these efforts will enhance sector representation at the policy level and improve access to formal response mechanisms during future shock events.”
The Chamber is also appealing to law enforcement personnel and the general citizenry to exercise restraint during events of protest action.
“In exercising our rights, we must accept the responsibility not to infringe on the rights of others. Law enforcement personnel have the critical responsibility of limiting, if not eliminating, such infringements,” DAIC contends in its statement and described the action by the bus drivers as “a delicate endeavor with the potential to deteriorate into verbal and physical altercations, and personal injury, to the detriment of all concerned.”
The Chamber is also urging law enforcement to utilize crisis management and de-escalation principles and encourages the general public to honour the tenets of lawful, peaceful protest at all times.
Is the DAIC a political arm of the DLP?
Why is it only woken up from hibernation when the liar in chief is challenged?
Did you see the thuggery and criminality of the goons in police uniform? I mean those so called members of the Manicou gang of the CDPF? The pictures are all around the world….This DAIC is nothing more than thrash! I should have not even read your garbage!!!
Stuppessssss
Of course they are…
Where oh where was the DAIC when for at least more than SIX months ago the bus drivers have been clamouring for financial relief???!!
They may have lost some money on the day and now want to appear as if they have the bus drivers interest at heart.
They did not confirm the brutality of the police but hypocritically call for restraint!
If you are not willing to call a spade a spade, then just shut up.
HOTEP!
DAIC you all got me real pissed with this! Here’s the definition of civil disorder –
“Civil disorder, also known as civil disturbance or civil unrest, is an activity arising from a mass act of civil disobedience (such as a demonstration, riot, or strike) in which the participants become hostile toward authority, and authorities incur difficulties in maintaining public safety and order, over the disorderly crowd:
All you to dam morda rah!!! I never see the participants becoming hostile, I did see the police being brutal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You describe the actions of the bus drivers as “a delicate endeavor with the potential to deteriorate into verbal and physical altercations, and personal injury, to the detriment of all concerned.”
Please be fair and describe the actions of the police ….. don’t hide behind you what you think they should have done; talk about what they did
Shame on you DAIC, crying same on you!!!!!
You are so on point Fed Up! The DAIC shows this useless piece of nothingness is just that a useless piece of nothingness. Their statement shows cowardice, bias and irrelevance. They sounded better when they were silent.
why do these muppets wait until civilians engage in simple protest that they come out belching bubbles.
they hide behind, allow the people to take unto the radio crying out for government stimulus or promotion yet say nothing.
Those persons who knew how to protest have migrated or gone beyond the grave.
there need to be a new blood of protesters arising to stop the so called prime minister taking advantage of the people.
DAIC is just a meaningless and worthless piece of abbreviation. The bus drivers held a peaceful protest only to be turned into a fracas by an angry, undisciplined, inhuman group of armed bandits. Stop the false equivalence. The bus drivers were lawfully exercising their constitutional rights to protest without violence.
It is imperative that the bus drivers have a proper, strong and vibrant association. Without this, a pathological, compulsive, congenital diseased LIAR, like the one they are trying to negotiate with, will divide them by putting them against one another..
Dominica has never being as divided as now in all its storied history from since self determination. This Divide and Rule strategy has done wonderfully well for this amoral ruling regime.
United we stand Divide we fall.
Has the DAIC officially complained in writing to the government/the ….. minister about the unlawful actions of the police against some of the drivers? I rest my case…!