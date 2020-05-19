DAIC supports government’s COVID-19 relief measures

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC)is pleased to support the initiatives by the Prime Minister of Dominica geared to sustain and assist the Dominican economy at a sensitive stage during the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis.

The gains made by the country through the health crisis, managed by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Ministry of Health, and executed by the front line health care and support workers, are inspirational.

In addition, the general public and the private sector have been strong and resolute in their adherence to the health protocols. Given the uncertainty faced by citizens through this health and economic crisis, it is important to salute the general public and the Private Sector for continuing to be disciplined.

The DAIC notes that several initiatives proposed to the Government for its direct membership and the wider Private Sector were included in the support measures presented. These include corporate tax rebates for companies who retained the majority of their employees, duty and VAT relief on Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), financing for the tourism and manufacturing sectors, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the self-employed, and facilitating of infrastructure projects to encourage local capacity and income generation.

In addition, there was support given to further initiatives on income support, agricultural initiatives, and direct purchasing schemes with local producers.

It is important for there to be consistent and transparent implementation of these measures with the support of all social partners in tandem with the Public Sector. The DAIC pledges its support to the actions needed to deliver these initiatives to the Private Sector and general public by extension in as short a time as possible.

The DAIC continues to advocate for a careful return to a more normalized business and social climate whilst maintaining vigilance on health protocols and border controls.