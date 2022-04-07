DAPD highlights challenges accomplishments and challenges during 38-year existence

President of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), Irma Raymond-Joseph, has highlighted some major accomplishments as well as challenges faced by the association during its 38 years in existence.

She told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview on Wednesday that the association has come a long way and witnessed new fruits from what was planted by the Founder of the DAPD, the late Reginald Rolle.

“We recognize that even the awareness-raising that persons are getting a better understanding of how to deal with persons with disabilities, also the whole accessibility to education, to the workplace, to the physical environment to public space, public buildings,” Raymond-Joseph said. “We are seeing some improvement, however we are expecting that with the commission on persons with disabilities headed by Mrs. Nathalie Murphy, that we expect to see further progress in that area.”

She continued, “The dream of Mr. Rolle was to have a multi-purpose development centre and that we have accomplished.”

According to the DAPD president, the other accomplishment was to have the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) being ratified and implemented.

“We are happy that the first part of it, which is the commission…the next step is to have these measures go to Parliament to be debated and hence the implementation thereafter,” she stated.

The purpose of the UNCRPD is to promote, defend and reinforce the human rights of all persons with disabilities.

On March 24th, 2020 DAPD halted all operations at the office due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and continued operations from home.

However, Raymond-Joseph indicated that some of the members were negatively impacted by that decision.

“Some of the ways they were being impacted negatively is not being able to independently go about doing their normal errands and also having to depend on persons who normally come to their assistance, even these people stayed away because of the protocol measures,” she explained.

She further explained that for members of the association with hearing impaired, especially those who do lip-reading, it was a barrier to them using the mask.

“There was no way they could communicate effectively with persons using the mask,” she noted. “Also there were those with medical conditions who could not use the mask. Special arrangements had to be made for them.”

She said most of its fundraising activities including the National Dollar Day, Reggae on the beach among others had to be placed on a halt.

The association plans to complete four more sessions of workshops for shelter managers in the North, East, South and South East, following the three that have already been completed.

Meantime, Raymond-Joseph said all members of the association were encouraged to get vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19.

The DAPD successfully convened its 36th, 37th and 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in which seven members were elected to serve as directors. A meeting to elect officers was held on Thursday March 31st, 2022.

The Board of Directors is now comprised of:

Irma Raymond-Joseph President

Earnica Esprit Vice-President

Seraphine Jno. Lewis Secretary

Harolda Henry-Riley Treasurer

Gregory Royer Assistant Secretary/Treasurer

Relda Richards and Roy Labad complete the seven-member group.

During the AGM, the calendar of events was also scaled down. However, due to the changes to the environmental health services Covid-19 regulations some of the programs that were planned, the board had to revisit.

DAPD was established on the 26th of October 1983 and is presently celebrating 38 years in existence.

The association is devoted to improving the status of persons with disabilities and to ensure that their fundamental rights and freedoms are promoted and protected. It is committed to being an active partner with regional and international organizations, firms, institutions and body that share its mission and vision.