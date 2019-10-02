Darroux expresses support for PAHO plan to address health inequality

Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Dr Kenneth Darroux, on Tuesday, addressed the 57th Directing Council Meeting of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as he expressed sympathies to the Government and people of Bahamas as well as supported PAHO’s Strategic Plan 2020 to 2025.

During his address, Dr Darroux congratulated the elected president of the council, the Bahamian Minister of Health, Duane Ernest Lascelles Sands, and also expressed his condolences for the loss suffered by the Bahamas.

“Mr President, Dominica wishes to join the many others before us, in extending sympathies and offering solidarity to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Bahamas for the devastation and loss of life caused by Hurricane Dorian,” Dr. Darroux said. “Indeed, it was very emotional for me personally as I listen to the address of the Hon Minister of Heath of Bahamas yesterday and watched the video presentation, as it brought back painful memories of the devastation inflicted on Dominica 2 years ago by Hurricane Maria, and Tropical Storm Erika 4 years ago. Mr President, this is the sad reality that the Small Island Developing States of the Caribbean region face on an annual basis.”

The minister recognized, however, the strides being made by both the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization to provide the necessary support to the Caribbean nations.

“However, I feel comforted and wish to thank the Director General of the World Health Organization for the importance he has placed on Climate Change and the commitment and support by both PAHO and WHO to countries like Dominica immediately post disaster and in building climate resilient health systems,” the minister said.

Dr Darroux continued by offering Dominica’s support for PAHO’s Strategic Plan 2020- 2025.

Under the theme “Equity at the Heart of Health”, this Plan seeks to catalyze efforts in Member States to reduce inequities in health within and between countries and territories in order to improve health outcomes. The Plan identifies specific actions to tackle health inequality, including those recommended by the Commission on Equity and Health Inequalities in the Americas, with guidance from the High-level Commission for Universal Health. Four cross-cutting themes (CCTs) are central to the Plan’s approach to addressing the determinants of health: equity, gender, ethnicity, and human rights. In addition to highlighting an integrated multisectoral approach, the Plan applies evidence-based public health strategies, such as health promotion, the primary health care approach, and social protection in health, to address the social determinants.

“Dominica applauds the Secretariat for the systemic and direct involvement of member states in the development of the Plan and was honored to be a member of the Strategic Plan Advisory Group and we are confident that the Plan communicates the means of achieving the visions enunciated,” Dr Darroux noted. “Dominica believes that the plan outlines a number of quantifiable and measurable impact indicators, in addition to well-defined outcome indicators, to measure the progress within reasonable timelines.”

He continued, “As the health system in Dominica seeks to rebuild post hurricane Maria, this strategic plan will allow the Health Care system to examine where we are, where we want to be, and how to get there by 2025. The Plan will assist Dominica to establish the direction of health care system, more particularly to identify priorities and align resources for the health sector for the upcoming five years. Mr President, Dominica supports the Strategic Plan of Action of the Pan American Health Organization, document OD359 and accompanying Resolution CE164.R18.”