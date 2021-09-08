DBF Inc. 3rd virtual discussion on Covid-19: ‘All Hands on Deck, Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together’

A number of leading businessmen in Dominica are among those expected to make lead presentations at the 3rd virtual discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, 8th September 2021, which is being convened by the Dominica Business Forum Inc. in collaboration with the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU).
The event is being held under the theme “All Hands on Deck; Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together.”
A DBF Inc. release mentions Karl J. Nassief, CEO of Trading International Group (Karl Nassief Group of Companies), Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union, John Robin, President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association and Anthony Leblanc, President of the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica among those who are expected to present.
DBF Inc said it had also invited the Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investments, Dr. Irvin McIntyre and a religious representative to make presentations and was awaiting confirmation from those invitees.
According to DBF Inc., all presentations will focus on the worsening situation of Covid-19 in the Commonwealth of Dominica and will be followed by an interactive public discussion with the objective of seeking practical and implementable solutions for collectively fighting the Covid-19 virus.
“Whereas the health authorities have been commended for the management of the pandemic from its inception up to the period leading up to the outbreak at the end of July, it is recognized that the Commonwealth of Dominica is in a crisis with widespread positive cases throughout the island, increasing hospitalizations and reported deaths, amidst the possibility of an overwhelmed healthcare system which is being stretched to the limit with Covid-19 fatigued and exhausted healthcare providers in an environment where every person is a potential carrier of the virus,” DBF stated.
It added that there is general consensus within the international scientific community that the Covid-19 virus will be part of human existence for the unforeseeable future and human beings will have to cope with its prolonged presence for what is referred to as the new normal.
“Therefore, it is important that we in Dominica make the necessary preparations and adjustments to save lives and livelihoods in an environment where persons can continue with their activities and at the same time comply with the necessary protocols and established measures for mitigating against the proliferation of Covid-19,” the DBF release stated.
According to DBF Inc., the virtual activity will be convened in an atmosphere of “open, frank, truthful and transparent discussions, where all ideas shall contend, since it is only through information and education that a people can be equipped to confront the challenges of Covid-19.”
The Virtual Discussion will be live on the Zoom platform and streamed on the DBF Inc. Facebook page and via radio. The activity is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 8th September 2021.
Interested persons can email: [email protected] to be join the Zoom link. Participation is open to the general population.
The DBF Inc. appeals for “All Hands on Deck; Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together”.
17 Comments
All BS talk as usual; everybody want to be heard spewing sweet sounding nonsensical insignificant words to impress the lesser educated in the country!
This is an medical emergency, which political talk and ramblings cannot kill the the Delta Variant, which has began to mutate into a new strain.
If you so called what you say you are; rather than talking crap, if you all are medical scientist; let me hear you talk about some cure via medication you now have in R&D (research and development) which you expect will eradicate the virus in Dominica, and beyond.
Definition of all hands on deck; I can tell you about that as we once owned a cargo ship, I brought it to Dominica in 1977 oui!
A cry or signal used on board ship, during an emergency; indicating that all crew members are to go on deck.
Also used to indicate that the involvement of all members of a team is required.
What medical science can your team contribute?
Nothing!
Cont:
So, here is my argument; if you held a first a first conference on COVID-19 one would hope your efforts of all hands on deck the first time would produce some sort of resolve; but rather, people has began to die at an alarming rate; so what was the purpose, of your talk!
Dominicans like to talk; you people are in the habit of trying to talk and impress each other, who can use the bigger and more technical words which means squat!
In high valyrian, and phrase you speak, so that you can hear someone say “he made a great speech.”
However, when asks what did he say, what have you learn from his speech; the poor illiterate response:
I doh know; but it was a good speech eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
And that’s Dominica!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, when are you going to have your Zoom conference to tell us what you know.
Tell you about what Gary?
I am not one of those Dominicans who like to be heard, and after I am finish speaking I get amnesia.
Gary, I don’t need anything like that; I had a Website; “Yvonnedods.com” Jealous Dominicans wrote to the host of the site and told them how I am a thief, and they are a family of websites and how I thief photographs from their site.
The people who hosted my site called me in one day; and gave me the letters of all the dirty Dominicans who tried to screw me, I know their names!
The thought I was into website hoping to make money; Dominicans told me they would never write anything on it!
I kept my site on the internet for more than twenty years just to prove to them I am not looking for what I have and that is money; and then I shut it down!
Check this one out: https//www.lavenderloftapothecary.com/ if that link not working let me know.
So, Gary if that link did not work, just write into your browser, a http://www.lavenderloftapothecary.com
“We are a family owned and operated artisan business located in the beautiful Southern California .
Lavender Loft Apothecary is committed to the environment by bringing you the very best in skincare while using only quality and truly natural , plant based ingredients.
Admin: I do not wish to use your site to get free commercial, but I do these things simply to prove to those ignorant people who do not know anything about me how ignorant they are criticizing a wealthy man who is much better off than they are!
My daughter, and my granddaughters thought of us setting up business in Dominica; but I discourage the idea, based on what happened to my friend Ron Abraham and Marpin Television: Ours is a developing business, we been selling our products for more than five years now.
We have orders to keep us financially secured for another five years or more.
These people are sick!
Wow, not only are you an electronics engineer, a medical doctor that didn’t complete its studies, now you try an make us believe that you owned a ship as well. No doubt Mr. Onassis was a friend of yours. Man, you are so full of it.
Telemaque, food stamps you getting in LA. Not long ago a person on here described you as a jack of all trades but master of none. The person was spot on.
Call Lloyd of London Insurance Company, of London England, and ask if they ever heard of a Ship named M.V. Felskove, and if they ever carried Insurance on it.
Then the people who owned Nassief Supermarket in Dominica, if the ever in 1977 charter a ship from Antigua to go to Guanica Pureto Rico to pick up and brought four hundred bags, of flour to them in Dominica.
Guy shut you damn mouth; you like a dog smelling fart!
I employed seven Dominicans on that ship; my chief mechanic was a guy from Roseau he is now dead, however, he was a former Boxer the call Cobra okay.
I am not on DNO talking bull, that I cannot prove; and I am not penniless like you a bit of scum of the earth!
Right now I have people in Wesley working for me!
If you want to know who I am; last year 2020, I commenced building a house for my sister Marie; and complete it in 2020!
Shut-up …….!
You constructing a fowl house. That’s all.
The house by any name you wish to call it; is a two bedroom, two bath, built in a way that it can be extended!
Note: Roosevelt Skerrit does not have a penny in it; Athena don’t have a dime in it; and I did not thief my money to build it!
When my sister die, any of her children will inherit it; nobody can tell her or me; that house and land belong to Government Skerrit.
Call it a chicken coop if you wish; nevertheless; since the hurricane screwed up the village; the only new house built as a replacement, is the one I pay to build for my sister, in 2020.
The only two completely repaired are that of my later father, Hector I. Telemaque, and my cousin Emlord Timothy, all the rest are standing there roofless catching water when it rain.
Some of you born thieves even stealing a living man name; Ruben Telemaque is almost 90 very educated clergy.
Neither me or me mother ever thief!
If the “new normal” is just a rehash of the “old normal” with protocols attached, we will get no where. It has to be more radical than that.
Dominica is one of the few places in the world that could put a far reaching new normal into practice. For the most part, we have the natural resources to embrace self-sufficiency, and this in turn could promote a healthier and truly independent lifestyle.
As such, our new normal could be the envy of the rest of the world.
This is just a few of those people that do hide in the bushes most of the time. All in all they are in no small part responsible for the demise of our country.
I agree with you 100%. However, the question remains, why are they choosing to sit on the fence. Could it be that certain ‘favours’ are granted by Skerrit, so these people actually stay on the fence…?
Can you not one time remove the lens that obstructs your vision and reason, I am talking about your obsession regarding Skerrit. Do you really believe these men were granted favors by The PM to come out and make such plea, lol, it’s your mind harbor what ever you want in it, wow.
In short, yes I believe that. Everything is for sale in Dominica and the highest bidder usually gets what he wants, even a bid of cheap propaganda. By the way, in 99.95% the highest bidder is that gangster in the financial centre.
Allyou Need to watch this before this meeting is held,,,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4nC0R6COPQ
…………………………………….
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
If allyou want to have real conversations have the REAL experts on the panel, the actual scientists who work in the fields of Study!!!
What makes these men qualify to tell a Nation what is the responsible thing to do, urging people to get vaccinated, wow. It is one thing to listen and read what they say vs is it true and factual as to the information presented to make their plea getting people to be vaccinated, bottom line. These men have not said anything new that has not been repeated in the 24/7 narrative. To say quote, ” there is a consensus within the international scientific community that the Covid-19 virus will be part of human existence for the unforeseeable future and human beings will have to cope with its prolonged presence for what is referred to as the new normal. ” Now, the above video presented to us is this part of the consensus within the international scientific community, lol. I’m not in any way saying these men are malicious. It’s just that they need to present better and more convincing evidence as to why they believe people should come forward to get vaccinated, knowledge, not rhetoric.