DBF Inc. 3rd virtual discussion on Covid-19: ‘All Hands on Deck, Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together’

A number of leading businessmen in Dominica are among those expected to make lead presentations at the 3rd virtual discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, 8th September 2021, which is being convened by the Dominica Business Forum Inc. in collaboration with the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU).

The event is being held under the theme “All Hands on Deck; Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together.”

A DBF Inc. release mentions Karl J. Nassief, CEO of Trading International Group (Karl Nassief Group of Companies), Thomas Letang, General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union, John Robin, President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association and Anthony Leblanc, President of the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica among those who are expected to present.

DBF Inc said it had also invited the Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investments, Dr. Irvin McIntyre and a religious representative to make presentations and was awaiting confirmation from those invitees.

According to DBF Inc., all presentations will focus on the worsening situation of Covid-19 in the Commonwealth of Dominica and will be followed by an interactive public discussion with the objective of seeking practical and implementable solutions for collectively fighting the Covid-19 virus.

“Whereas the health authorities have been commended for the management of the pandemic from its inception up to the period leading up to the outbreak at the end of July, it is recognized that the Commonwealth of Dominica is in a crisis with widespread positive cases throughout the island, increasing hospitalizations and reported deaths, amidst the possibility of an overwhelmed healthcare system which is being stretched to the limit with Covid-19 fatigued and exhausted healthcare providers in an environment where every person is a potential carrier of the virus,” DBF stated.

It added that there is general consensus within the international scientific community that the Covid-19 virus will be part of human existence for the unforeseeable future and human beings will have to cope with its prolonged presence for what is referred to as the new normal.

“Therefore, it is important that we in Dominica make the necessary preparations and adjustments to save lives and livelihoods in an environment where persons can continue with their activities and at the same time comply with the necessary protocols and established measures for mitigating against the proliferation of Covid-19,” the DBF release stated.

According to DBF Inc., the virtual activity will be convened in an atmosphere of “open, frank, truthful and transparent discussions, where all ideas shall contend, since it is only through information and education that a people can be equipped to confront the challenges of Covid-19.”

The Virtual Discussion will be live on the Zoom platform and streamed on the DBF Inc. Facebook page and via radio. The activity is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

Interested persons can email: [email protected] to be join the Zoom link. Participation is open to the general population.

The DBF Inc. appeals for “All Hands on Deck; Let’s Fight Covid-19 Together”.