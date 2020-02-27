DCA reports decreased attendance at 2020 calypso shows

The Dominica Calypsociation (DCA) is reporting a decrease in attendance at this year’s calypso shows compared to previous years.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Deryck “De Hunter” St. Rose, said the biggest crowd was on the night of the calypso finals.

“At the tents, so many people weren’t coming and even at quarter-finals and the semi-finals. So, I don’t know what was the reason for that but the finals gave us a little hope. A little more people came,” he said during an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

He stated that it was also “unfortunate” that other carnival events clashed with the DCA shows adding that “calypso is a national event and we should give it all the promotion and hype.”

St. Rose said the Queen show should also be supported.

Meantime, St. Rose congratulated first-time calypso monarch ‘Jaydee’ on his win and the other nine finalists for ‘a job well done.’

He is of the view that this year’s finals was one of the country’s best in a very long time.

“This was one of our best calypso finals in a very long time in terms of songs. Everybody had two good songs. So, that was very good for the art form and also for the patrons; I think they got their money’s worth,” St. Rose said.

Commenting on the mishap of nine-time Calypso Monarch “King Dice”, who forgot some of his lyrics during the competition, St. Rose said the former monarch was under “a lot of pressure” on the night of the show and believes that although Dice did not place, he is still one of the best calypso artists on island.

“There was a lot of competition in the finals which added some pressure to him and then our people, when they find you are in something for too long, they want a change so I can imagine the amount of pressure he was going through,” St. Rose remarked.

In terms of awards, Jay Dee walked away with a grand prize of twenty thousand dollars ($EC20, 000) and Tasha P, who emerged 1st runner up, received $EC14, 000.

2nd runner-up, Webb received a $EC10,000 purse and Bingo, who placed 3rd, was awarded $EC8,000.

All other finalists received $EC5,000 each

St.Rose is hoping that the art form will continue to improve in terms of its production and promotion.