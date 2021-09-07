DCOA to hold radiothon to help the elderly

In an effort to strengthen its financial capability to help improve the lives of seniors on the island due to financial constraints, the Dominica Council On Ageing (DCOA) Limited will host a radiothon on Wednesday September 8, 2021

The radiothon will be held from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m on State owned DBS radio.

President of the DCOA, Ophelia Olivaccé-Marie told Dominica News Online (DNO), there are many plans that the council would like to implement, but funding is one of its major constraints.

“The government is assisting us as best as they can and we do get little support from other people and institutions but it is not enough to effectively assist the seniors. At the moment transportation is a major issue for DCOA, and we cannot attend to all the needs of the elderly like we would want to because of that,” Marie stated.

She continued, “sometimes we direct people to social welfare officers or other persons who we know can assist them but in certain situations, if we had the money, we would do it ourselves.”

Olivaccé-Marie said the DCOA is aware that Covid-19 has affected every sector and person but encouraged the business community to give whatever they can.

“We know it’s difficult times but we are hoping that if people cannot give a big lump sum, that they give a smaller one but please just give,” she pleaded. “We consider what we do a work of the Lord but we need money too. A little goes a long way and that will assist us in furthering the cause of the DCOA and of older persons to make for a more comfortable way of life for our seniors.”

She said the DCOA is hoping to increase its staffing in the future, especially in the area of field officers to be able to do more for the seniors.

DCOA Public Relation Officer (PRO), Leroy “Wadix” Charles, will host the radiothon.