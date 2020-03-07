Deadlock in Guyana election results; two main parties declare victory

Guyana is stuck in political deadlock after both main parties declared victory in the country’s election.

President David Granger urged his supporters to be “patient” while waiting for election officials to reveal the results of the March 2 vote.

Mr Granger was defending a narrow parliamentary majority against Irfaan Ali of the opposition PPP party.

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo, also of the PPP, has accused the election authority of committing fraud.

Full election results were not expected until Friday.

