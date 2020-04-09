DEAR BELLA: COVID-19 is revealing my boyfriend’s dishonesty

Bella,

I know right now this may not be a good time to write about personal issues but I have a situation I need some advice on. My boyfriend for 3 years hasn’t been coming to see me for a while.

He is one that would stay over sometimes on a Friday night or Saturday night. He has children with another woman and I understand that he would spend time there. But he assured me over and over that his concern is for his two children.

Bella when the COVID thing came out he said he would not be able to come and see me that often. I told him since he lived alone just move in for the time and we can stay together. He refused.

Anyway, I did not make a fuss. But Bella now we can hardly have a conversation because every time I call, he answers me like he was talking to one of his work partners. “Yes Man”….Oh OK.” stuff like that.

When I tell him, I love him, he would reply things like “Of Course I know that” …I asked him where he was finally and he said he went to visit the children and got stuck there.

He said because the prime minister said people shouldn’t go out unnecessarily, he decided to stay inside and he is stuck. Bella what stupidness is that? Like I must be a retarded or something.

Anyway, I asked him how long he will be there he said until the pandemic is over. So, this means until that time I cannot see my boyfriend who I am hopelessly devoted to.

I don’t want to seem heartless but I think he’s not being honest. I should leave him. What do you think?

Nobody’s Fool

Hello, Nobody’s Fool,

Your boyfriend isn’t stuck at his children’s mother home. It appears he is living there with his family, woman included.

I believe you were being taken for a ride over the years and I am sure if you sit and look back, there would have been signs pointing to that.

If you are in a serious relationship, a weekend nap isn’t enough. Any man who is serious about a woman wouldn’t be sleeping over at her house on a weekend.

It seems to me that he was just stealing love on the side while you were “hopelessly devoted” to him.

Love, or what we think love is, can blind us to important factors that are usually right in front of us.

I am sorry that COVID-19 had to awaken you like that but be thankful that it did.

We are required to practice social distancing and we should but if your boyfriend really wanted to, he could have made a decision to stay with you.

Your boyfriend is not under house arrest. He is with his family.

Bella