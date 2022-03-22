DEAR BELLA: I followed your advice and the feedback from your readers; thank you!

*Editor’s note* This Dear Bella is a follow-up response to this previous post: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/dear-bella-im-stuck-in-the-middle-afraid-to-choose-between-two-lovers/

Dear Bella,

I am back.

Thanks for your advice and of course those comments I read and agreed to.

First, I must admit it wasn’t easy to face the sad truth about love but I have since spoken to both parties and made my decision.

I remained with Partner 1 because I realized deeply that guilt was boiling down because I truly love him and want to be with him.

And he has promised to work on communicating more with me, seeing it was pushing me from him.

Partner 2 still can’t believe it but we agreed to talk MAINLY ON PROFESSIONAL WORK LEVELS and no messages between 8pm-8am also.

Thanks for your help, Bella and the feedback from your audience.

Happy In Love

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Hello Happy in Love,

It’s always very pleasing to get positive feedback from people like you. I am happy that my advice on speaking to both partners brought you some relief and joy at the end.

As indicated before, these issues are tough on the heart and mind but are always the best thing to do.

You made the right decision and you discovered your true love in the whole triangle. Wow.

I hope this experience serves as a lesson to you…that stringing two men along can be painful at the end. Someone always winds up getting hurt. Always consider another person’s feelings.

But…In your case, you came out guilt free and deeper in love…Good for you!!

Bella