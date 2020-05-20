DEAR BELLA: I’m HIV positive and afraid to tell my fiancé because I cheated

Dear Bella,

I am a 40-year-old female in desperate need of some advice. Two months ago, my life made a turn for the worse.

I’m in a long-term relationship, getting married in October and I’ve been keeping a secret from my fiancé, which has been draining me, body, mind and soul.

Last year we were going through a very difficult time in our relationship so I ended up cheating with a man who holds a very high position in society (everybody knows him).

He is also a mutual friend so he knows what was going on between my fiancé and me.

This man was my shoulder to lean on and whenever he was around all my troubles seem to disappear.

He bought me expensive gifts and we went to Exuma on vacation. I told my fiancé the trip and the gifts were my way of dealing with the stress so he thinks I paid for them (I’m a business owner).

A few months after we got back together, I started feeling very sick. He took such good care of me even took time off work to be with me.

I started feeling worse and visited the doctor, did some blood work and results showed I’m HIV Positive.

I’m not sure which of the two I got it from. The high-profile man wants nothing to do with me.

He said I didn’t get it from him because he’s not sick and refuses to get tested.

I’m scared to tell my fiancé because I don’t want him to know I cheated on him. I love him a lot and I don’t want to lose him.

Troubled

Dear Troubled,

No matter how you flip the coin, one thing is for certain; you cannot hide or play around with this matter anymore.

Your fiancé knowing about your affair should be the least of your worries right now. It is not as important as letting him know that you are HIV positive.

The sooner you tell him the better. He needs to get tested. Right now, finding out who gave it to whom is also trivial compared to the spread that could be currently taking place.

If you did not get it from the “high profile” man, the fact that he slept with you exposes him to the virus and he is very irresponsible not to get tested.

And if you got it from him, when you cheated, then you may have infected your fiancé – the one you love and don’t want to lose.

Situations like these can destroy relationships. Consider your confession as the right thing to do, while saving many lives in the process.

Bella