DEAR BELLA: I’m HIV positive and afraid to tell my fiancé because I cheated

Dear Bella,
I am a 40-year-old female in desperate need of some advice. Two months ago, my life made a turn for the worse.
I’m in a long-term relationship, getting married in October and I’ve been keeping a secret from my fiancé, which has been draining me, body, mind and soul.
Last year we were going through a very difficult time in our relationship so I ended up cheating with a man who holds a very high position in society (everybody knows him).
He is also a mutual friend so he knows what was going on between my fiancé and me.
This man was my shoulder to lean on and whenever he was around all my troubles seem to disappear.
He bought me expensive gifts and we went to Exuma on vacation. I told my fiancé the trip and the gifts were my way of dealing with the stress so he thinks I paid for them (I’m a business owner).
A few months after we got back together, I started feeling very sick. He took such good care of me even took time off work to be with me.
I started feeling worse and visited the doctor, did some blood work and results showed I’m HIV Positive.
I’m not sure which of the two I got it from. The high-profile man wants nothing to do with me.
He said I didn’t get it from him because he’s not sick and refuses to get tested.
I’m scared to tell my fiancé because I don’t want him to know I cheated on him. I love him a lot and I don’t want to lose him.
Troubled
Dear Troubled,
No matter how you flip the coin, one thing is for certain; you cannot hide or play around with this matter anymore.
Your fiancé knowing about your affair should be the least of your worries right now. It is not as important as letting him know that you are HIV positive.
The sooner you tell him the better. He needs to get tested. Right now, finding out who gave it to whom is also trivial compared to the spread that could be currently taking place.
If you did not get it from the “high profile” man, the fact that he slept with you exposes him to the virus and he is very irresponsible not to get tested.
And if you got it from him, when you cheated, then you may have infected your fiancé – the one you love and don’t want to lose.
Situations like these can destroy relationships. Consider your confession as the right thing to do, while saving many lives in the process.
Bella
6 Comments
Best advice! Wilie I hope the person takes this from you.
Sweetie, it happened already you can’t change the past. The best you can do is let him know. Carrying a secret like this is unnecessary stress and you don’t need this to play on your mind. Everyone makes mistakes that’s part of life.
My girl alas It is wrong to cheat,but it happened already.just come clean,pray for courage,and tell your boyfriend. I know you don’t want to lose him, but if u don’t tell him he will wonder why u don’t want to sleep with him anymore.then if you sleep with him to prevent confrontation then you will give him HIV and all that will b in his mind is to kill you cuz he is going to feel that his life has just ended.
Secondly the high profile man never loved you,hence his reactions when you asked him to test.perhaps he knows he is sick so he might b spreading it to young girls.
The health department should notify him to get tested. Everything is anonymous. Give the names of your contacts to the health dept to contact them. Everything is confidential.
Just tell your fiancé you want the both of you to get tested before you get married. You know something? You don’t know if you got it from your fiancé. He could have cheated just like you cheated. Get the test both of you together and if he’s clean you know where you got it and so you will have to come clean.
Boy ohhhh boy! That high profile man seems to have all kinds of STD if you ask me. At that rate, by the time is is no longer “highest profile” in the land we will have a generation of young stallions that are sick and spreading like crazy. Covid will have nothing on the STD Pandemic that will result from this man.
My advise is tell your fiance and make sure he gets tested. You are already exposed so STOP being selfish and help save others. I hope a LOT of the young ladies that are consumed with the “HIGHER” profile man because of power and money/ gifts STOP and think. They need to start gravitating outwards quick before its too late. For your own good please take the medication you are given so you can live a full life. God help our young ladies…smmfh!