DEAR BELLA: I’m torn between two would-be lovers

Bella,

I like two women I work with. Honestly, I do. And I don’t know which one to choose.

They are very attractive, great personalities, kind and were brought up proper.

[They are] the kind of women a man might want to spend a long time with. Even marry and all. We work in a small organization in Roseau and we get along well. All of us.

They are both single and I speak with them after hours a lot on WhatsApp.

Neither of them knows. I am the supervisor and we don’t talk so much at work.

I just ended a very bad relationship and was giving myself time to heal. But now 6 months later, I feel ready.

Both have expressed love interest in me. I have gone out with them already but nothing serious happened. To be exact we only exchanged a kiss once or twice.

I know if I choose one, the other will be jealous and it could cause issues at work.

So, I don’t know which way to go. But whichever way, I think I am in love with them both.

Torn

Hello Torn,

Sooner or later you are going to have to make a choice but to string both women along is not the best way to deal with such a situation. If you continue dating both women who work in the same building then naturally, you may cause contention if you decide to take one of them to be your woman.

No matter how you look at the issue, you would have to choose. Or you could look outside the circle for a potential partner. In that case there will be not “cat fights” at work.

You said they were both raised “proper”. however, when it comes to matters of the heart women forget all the etiquettes they were taught.

While it is early and while there are no serious relations, you may want to change the way you move forward.

Decide who you want and work from there. If you don’t, you may end up losing both women and be labelled as the womanizing boss.

Best Bella