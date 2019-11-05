DEAR BELLA: Is my sister taking advantage of me?

Bella,

I am tired of being Santa Claus to my sister. We have always been taught to look out for each other.

And that was always our parents’ wishes. But Bella there is looking out and there is advantage.

I mean she didn’t miss the Creole Festival. Her hair was on fleek. How do I know? Because oh I saw these facebook photos and status updates. Dressed from head to toe. New outfit and nails longer than the law would allow.

But Bella as soon as the festivities were over, she is knocking on my doorstep for help – help because Dowasco needs to be paid and Digicel might cut the internet. Plus, she needs to top up the light because AMI sent her a text that she’s owing.

Bella, I wanted to go to the festival too. But guess what? I prioritized. My children needed things and my husband just had surgery so I stayed inside.

She is a working woman. Single and she never has money because she’s always on Amazon buying stuff or attending parties.

When I told her how I felt she said well her tickets were sponsored. Her hair was paid for by this dude and her clothes, well she got them under US$10 on Rainbow.

Now I told her that I can’t help her and she was so upset she left. Before I knew it, she sending words my way on WhatsApp and Facebook, all kinds of status like “every high thing must come down” and “one day I will have money like my sister and help people”.

The whole thing breaks my heart because I love her but I can’t be doing this anymore.

My husband says I should cut her off because she’s using me. Do you think I should?

Sad Sister

Dear Sad Sister,

Listen to your husband. Cutting her off doesn’t mean you hate her. If she knows that she can be irresponsible with her finances because there’s someone to pick up the pieces then she may never learn.

As you indicated, you learn to prioritize even if you really wanted to use some of your money to participate in the festivities.

If you can make a sacrifice, then she can do it too. Don’t let anyone use you. You need to stop helping your sister with responsibilities that clearly aren’t yours.

Bella