DEAR BELLA: My cheating husband is dressing his mistress from my boutique

Bella,

I am a young entrepreneur. I sell clothes in a small boutique in town and my husband assists me. So, I can say we own the business together.

Bella but something is wrong. When I travelled to San Juan a few weeks ago to stock up on supplies, many pieces went missing.

I suspected they were missing and no money to prove that they were sold. I left him in the store as usual when I travel. Bella, I keep proper inventory and when I inquired, he said he didn’t know. All the clothes missing were of the same size. XL.

Anyway, I said let me leave that alone. But I went on Facebook over the weekend and accidentally came across a young woman wearing similar clothes.

That same young lady has been accused of having an affair with my husband which he denied. I saw romantic messages between them and he said they were just close. But people told me differently.

Anyway, ironically four of the same pieces of clothes missing were seen on her on different occasions on Facebook. She is a party goer and a social media freak.

I mean she posts everything from food, parties to even her nails.

Bella, for the love of me, what are the chances that she would have the same clothes from my store, four pieces, even and the same size as well. She is a plump woman. A perfect XL. I did not confront him about it. What should I do?

Vex Wife

Hello Vex Wife,

From all indications, the clothes on this “plump” XL young lady were sourced from your store and before bringing this to social media, you should have confronted your husband.

The most he could have done was pay for his mistress garments. Or perhaps she did pay and he pocketed the money.

I really don’t know. But if your husband is milking your business to take care of someone else then it means he isn’t serious about his marriage, far less his business.

I think you should let him know that you saw the woman with four of the same pieces that went missing. You need to insist he pays for it.

And as for his cheating ways, well…I will let you decide what to do. Just don’t do anything that will land you in prison.

Bella