DEAR BELLA: My girlfriend left me; she thinks I’m obsessive

Bella

I can’t get over this girl. And maybe you can help me. We have been apart for 6 months now but it’s almost like I can’t live without her.

She thinks I am obsessive and maybe I am a little because I wouldn’t allow her to be on the phone with other people past 9 pm.

I also had her stop eating bread and sugar because she was getting a little chubby.

I honestly do those things to help her. She was 150 pounds and put on 2 pounds in a week so I had to take measures.

She was also offended when I asked her to wear normal cloths and not anything designer because these people are in cults.

Bella it is because I love her. She is my all. And when you love somebody you mold them into who you want them to become.

So, six months ago I asked her to get off Facebook and Instagram. She thought it was because I didn’t want her to have friends.

It’s really not. It is because she doesn’t understand how social media can affect her life.

Because of that she left me. Bella, she left me but I haven’t left her. I still call her everyday even if she doesn’t reply. I text her, WhatsApp her. I am just giving her a change.

When she finally takes me back my question to you is whether I should ease up on the measures? Perhaps she might be a little less stressed.

Real Man

Dear Real Man,

Be a real man and leave this girl alone. I am beginning to think that she was well within her rights to leave you.

If you think it is normal to give your girlfriend a bed time, dictate to her, what to eat and what to wear then you have some serious issues.

Instead of working on getting her back, work on yourself.

Unless you are a changed man, you probably will be in and out of relationships for the rest of your life.

Bella