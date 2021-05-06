DEAR BELLA: My sister and her boyfriend are driving me crazy with their weekend sexcapades

Dear Bella,
My mother allows my 18-year-old sister’s boyfriend to come over and spend weekends.
I understand she is an adult and all that but our house is a wooden structure and I sleep in the room next to them.
The partition that separates us is very thin and I am 16 years old.
I hear them all night. I spoke to mom about it and she laughs like it’s a joke.
She even makes these old-time stupid statements to me like “when your wings will grow, you will do the same” or “leave these people alone; they young and in love”.
Bella, it’s one thing to be an adult but when you want to engage in ‘funny business’ then you find your home. Especially when you cannot contain your animalistic behavior.
Why can’t she go to his home and make noise in his house? I am certain his parents won’t allow it. But my mother is allowing this madness.
I am in my last year of high school. Their ‘noises’ affect me to the point where I cannot concentrate on anything all weekend.
Furthermore, when I see them in the mornings, my mind is permanently stained. I can’t even look at them.
I am considering spending weekends with my father because I don’t know how else I can get mom to stop allowing this man to come and ‘pound’ my sister for two days straight, in the name of love.
Irritated
———————————————————————————————
Hello Irritated,
Spending the weekend at your father’s house may be the best option for you right now.
It is clear that your mother doesn’t understand your dilemma. She seems to not even comprehend the gravity of the situation.
I am sure at 16, you know all there is to know about ‘the birds and the bees’, however, this is no reason to have such a blatant display in your view or rather, ear.
You didn’t say much about your dad so I can’t make a proper judgement on whether it may be better to live with him permanently.
But surely, for the time being, at least for the sake of having some peace on the weekends, I suggest you speak with him and see how he can accommodate you.
The behavior of your mother also speaks a lot about her personality but you asked for advice about your situation, not about the seemingly reckless woman who gave birth to you.
Bella,
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
Mr. Stein, you echo loudly what I have felt for years. The Nature Isle is full of alot of sexual deviants and miscreants who place no value on family values. The land is dotted with callous and perveted self-centered fiends who are hell bent on satisfying their lustful urges at the peril of others.
If you think I am exaggerating, then listen to the progressively obscene song lyrics and the growing degenerative behaviour during the carnival season. That combined with a continuing silent cultural acceptance of child molestation, children out-of-wedlock and general pervertedness has led to a state of gross apathy and children increasingly modeling immoral adult behaviour.
By most of these comments I am ashamed of Dominicans. My word, this place is a cesspool of corrupt, immoral beings. I am so sorry for the youth who are supposed to be our future. Poor kids!
Young Lady, enjoy the sweet sounds of a master craftsman at work. Consider Bob Marley jamming, Paul Bunyon lumberjacking or Exxon drilling. Sounds like your sister and her boyfriend have turned their bedroom into an at-home gym during these COVID times.
In the States back in the day, a common piece of advice and standard practise for those who wanted to throw down was “get a motel room” where lovers could make as much noise as they wanted to. I guess your Mom has no problem in allowing her home to be motel Phi Slammer Jammer!!!
i don’t believe a 16 year old wrote this… im starting to think these stories are written by someone
Lol you now catch on?? Hasn’t it always been obvious?
This seems like a bright young lady, who knows that at 16, she has rights and she is not going to tolerate any infringement of said rights! Many can look back at that age, when every little thing was a crisis. That said, I agree with her concerns and she should speak with her father to see if he can help. In the meantime, there are things she could do to help such as using noise-cancelling headphones, turning up the volume on the radio/TV, get some help and add some noise-reduction insulation between she and her sister’s room, etc.
Hmmmm I see some young guy laying some serious pipe on behalf of Dowasco. When pipe is being laid there are usually noises associated with this activity. So I am sure unlike the younger daughter mom is secretly enjoying the noises and who knows what she is doing while listening . After all, if one daughter is having so much pleasure she is screaming down the house and mom is so pleased with the manner in which Mr. Pipe Layer is assisting her daughter she herself is enjoying the pleasurable squeals then the annoyed daughter must evacuate the area with immediate effect and leave adults do their thing. Her dad will be happy to her over so she can remain sane.
In the meantime I say, good job to you Mr. Pipe Layer. Put wood in the fire till the bottom drop out. Dowasco needs to give you a well deserved raise for laying so much pipe. I salute you!
Absent of relocating you or your sister to another available room or another home, I see no other good option for you. I do agree that any excessive noise, whether sexually related or not, can be hindrance to a good night rest.
Sounds like your Mom has given up the ghost on providing a solution to your unbearable noise problem and it does not appear that your sister is moving out anytime soon. In light of your limited current choices, all I can do is remind you that the noise you hear is still not as bad as a colicky baby crying through the night or a couple constantly fighting around the the clock.
Cheer up as time flies and you will be an adult soon and hopefully any amorous sounds you hear in the dead of night will be those coming from you and your significant other.
Hello young lady, the best way to stop that animal behavior in your home is jokingly asked your mother sister and her boyfriend if you can join into the weekend sex orgy, that will set the cat 🙀 among the pigeons, I guarantee you it will work I also think that guy is a bus driver getting the best out of mother and daughter for free ride!!!
Wonder whether this is not in the opposite or the other way wrong!?
Knowing the behavior of the youths of today, some are so disrespectful and bold, maybe the older sister is talking to the mother of what’s going with the younger sister and the mother shows no interest or concern because she herself is fed up.
Some stay away from home for days giving the impression that they are lost leaving their parents and the community with the pain of a missing child because their willful action just to get pound, where as they are well and ok pounding day and night for those missing days. Maybe going to her father’s place, there could be more le way for her to fulfill her uncontrolled behavior !
Such rubbish eh! You clearly have no critical thinking. The article says what it says, respond to what it says since you have absolutely no evidence for talking that crap. A young lady has a complaint, if you dont have a decent solutions pass straight. People are you are the reason why troubled youth cant speak to adults and they feel their only option to to run away. That way they get attention. we are clearly living is a sick society with people like you.
Funny how you people want to tell the woman what she can and want to do in her house. if this young lady have a problem with the noise go by her daddy to get quiet. why people have a problem if what they like don’t correspond with what they like?
You condone disorderly conduct infront of a school child? I see why we have so many runaways and troubled youth, shame on you! If an adult stealing, killing, brotheling in their home its ok too. I pray that you are not raising any children.
Lol I would pound her more than that.. I breaking the partition and the bed .. all night I pounding …
Wood in Oven
Damn. Your mother sound like she doesnt know any better. I have a mother and aunts who still insist that if you arent married, you arent sleeping with no man or woman in their house. If you must sleep over, you will be shown where you will be resting your head.
That mother over there promoting infidelity. she sounding like she herself is a character. Why she and your father not married? the father himself needs to address the situation. IF the older sister is his child too he needs to have a stern word with both your sister and her boyfriend, then after in their presence, speak to the mother.
As for you young lady it seems like you have good sense in your head and you know what is for you and what isnt at your age. Go chill by your father on the weekend, because those other woman in the house promoting a lifestyle that you dont seem to be about. focus on your studies and try to find a comfortable environment to your liking as they dont care about what you think or are exposed…
Mama soutiweh that’s pure nonsense
I hope this is a joke or fake letter. This 16yr old seem to be very focus to even make a bold step in looking for help. This is a matter for welfare division or child services. Here it is a young lady is trying to study and behave herself but a “mother” is not even perturbed? I feel for this young lady. This here can lead to a very sad situation. She is funny tho re ” pound my sister for 2 days straight and Bella is subtle with “the woman who gave birth to you”
I hope this is resolved and if not please seek intervention, this cannot be tolerated! Not even tenant paying rent I would accept it from with my child in the house.
Lord have mercy…that mother will grow to regret not tightening her reigns on her older daughter and taking heed to her younger daughter’s cry
My mother would never!! CRAZINESS.