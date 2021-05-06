DEAR BELLA: My sister and her boyfriend are driving me crazy with their weekend sexcapades

Dear Bella,

My mother allows my 18-year-old sister’s boyfriend to come over and spend weekends.

I understand she is an adult and all that but our house is a wooden structure and I sleep in the room next to them.

The partition that separates us is very thin and I am 16 years old.

I hear them all night. I spoke to mom about it and she laughs like it’s a joke.

She even makes these old-time stupid statements to me like “when your wings will grow, you will do the same” or “leave these people alone; they young and in love”.

Bella, it’s one thing to be an adult but when you want to engage in ‘funny business’ then you find your home. Especially when you cannot contain your animalistic behavior.

Why can’t she go to his home and make noise in his house? I am certain his parents won’t allow it. But my mother is allowing this madness.

I am in my last year of high school. Their ‘noises’ affect me to the point where I cannot concentrate on anything all weekend.

Furthermore, when I see them in the mornings, my mind is permanently stained. I can’t even look at them.

I am considering spending weekends with my father because I don’t know how else I can get mom to stop allowing this man to come and ‘pound’ my sister for two days straight, in the name of love.

Irritated

———————————————————————————————

Hello Irritated,

Spending the weekend at your father’s house may be the best option for you right now.

It is clear that your mother doesn’t understand your dilemma. She seems to not even comprehend the gravity of the situation.

I am sure at 16, you know all there is to know about ‘the birds and the bees’, however, this is no reason to have such a blatant display in your view or rather, ear.

You didn’t say much about your dad so I can’t make a proper judgement on whether it may be better to live with him permanently.

But surely, for the time being, at least for the sake of having some peace on the weekends, I suggest you speak with him and see how he can accommodate you.

The behavior of your mother also speaks a lot about her personality but you asked for advice about your situation, not about the seemingly reckless woman who gave birth to you.

Bella,