DEAR BELLA: Should I marry the mother of my father’s child?

Dear Bella,

A young lady of 22 years old mistakenly gave birth for my father who is 60 years old, but they are not married.

The matter is still in secret, which the young lady confessed to me herself and I am 23 years old.

This young lady is leaving [living] with us with the baby and we so much fell in love with each other.

She doesn’t want to marry my Dad but prefer to marry me instead but my Dad don’t know that we are in love.

Bella, is it possible for me to marry her, even if my Dad agree?

Confused

Hello Confused,

If you marry this woman it will be wrong and to your own detriment. Plain and simple. And I don’t know how someone can mistakenly give birth to a child.

Anyway, it would mean that you are now going to be the stepfather of your sibling? This is not even the most frightening part.

This could seriously affect the relationship between you and your father. The situation also does not speak well of the young lady in question.

This seems to be a melee that you might want to reconsider.

She lives with you and your dad; had a baby for your father and now you are in love with her and contemplating marrying her. Obviously, there are no boundaries in your family. Think for a moment that your wife was once in bed with your father and even gave birth to his child. Sigh.

Read over what I just wrote-slloowwlllyyy- and then ask yourself, over and over, if this makes any sense to you. And if you want to be part and parcel of such a mix-up.

At 23, you definitely shouldn’t throw your entire life away by giving in to your fleshy desires and ruining your life in the process.

Leave this young lady alone. It might serve you well.

Bella