DFA concerned that cessation of free antigen testing will affect turnout at women’s football match today

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), has expressed concern over the cost of the antigen test that patrons must pay in order to physically attend the CONCACAF W qualifiers today.

The Dominica Senior Women’s National Football Team will be going head-to-head with the Turks & Caicos Islands Women Football Team this afternoon at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 3 p.m.

During an interview with DNO, Gerald George called on health centers to do free testing for persons who wishe to attend the match in order to support the Dominica Senior Women’s National Football Team.

George noted that “in these hard economic times” unvaccinated persons would have to pay $100 or $150 to do the antigen test. It costs an additional $10.00 to attend the match and according to George the total cost for gaining entry to the venue will be a challenge for DFA in terms of attracting a large crowd at the stadium.

“Our major concern is the last amendment of the health protocols. We were expecting at least that we would have assistance from the health services so that people could get the random testing but with the suspension of it, it’s going to be difficult for those unvaccinated people,” he said.

The DFA official called on the heath authorities and requested that health centers such as Newtown, Fondcole, Mahaut work with the DFA to allow patrons to do the test.

“The girls need the support. Our first two games we went down so we are looking to get a victory against Turks and Caicos so when the girls leave on the weekend for Nicaragua, they can leave with much confidence and get another victory for us.”

George stated that in terms of the logistics of the game, everything is under control; the officials are on Island and the ground is prepared.