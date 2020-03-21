COVID-19: DFA postpones all football matches

The Dominica Football Association (DFA) has taken a decision to postpone “all football-related activities” in Dominica with immediate effect because of growing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dominica.
According to a release from PRO of the DFA Gerald George, “amid growing concerns over the coronavirus and the increasing calls for social distancing, the Dominica Football Association has taken a decision to postpone all football activities effective today Saturday 21st March, 2020 until further notice.”
He continued, “This means that the Premier League, Division One league and the DFA/Sports Division Secondary School Girls League, as well as all national training, are postponed. We ask that all players do their personal training and remain safe.”
