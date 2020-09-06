DFP congratulates Jamaica PM on JLP election victory

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) extends congratulations to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party on their landslide victory at the polls in the general elections held on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The margin of victory 49 out of the 63 seats is an indication of the satisfaction of the Jamaican people with the performance of the Andrew Holness led administration and a huge vote of confidence given to the Jamaica Labour Party for a second consecutive term in government.

We wish Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his team well as they resume the role of government and for a very successful second five-year term in office. We expect that they will continue to govern in the best interest of all Jamaicans in a fair and democratic manner as was clearly articulated by Prime Minister Holness in his address to the people of Jamaica on Thursday night following his party’s landslide victory.

The DFP also commendsDr. Peter Phillips and the People’s National Party for their full participation and engagement in the electoral process and what was viewed by the Jamaican media as a reasonable general elections campaign. The PNP secured 14 of the 63 seats that were at stake

The people of Jamaica must be commended as well for responding to the call to choose their government and to keep democracy alive in their country by participating in the electoral process and turning out to vote on Election Day Thursday, September 3, 2020, amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Dominica Freedom Party extends best wishes to the people of Jamaica as they prepare to work with the new government for the continued development of their country.