Diabetes drug metformin recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing agent

The diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride has been recalled because it contains excess levels of a cancer-causing agent, the US Food and Drug Administration announced this week.
The New York Post is reporting that the drug’s manufacturer, Marksans Pharma Limited, has expanded a recall initially announced in June to now include an additional 76 unexpired lots of the medication.
The recalled drugs are marketed as “extended-release tablets” under the brand name Time-Cap Labs, Inc.
The drug helps lower the blood glucose levels of those with type 2 diabetes.
But, according to the New York Post, the recalled product contained an unacceptably high level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, which is considered a probable human carcinogen.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
All if it is not recalled. It is very good medication for people who have type 2 that get help from it. People just have to check if the identification of those recalled is on their Rx. If you don’t see these same numbers on your packet, CALL THE PHARMACY or go there!
It’s so easy even I can check that.
I spoke to a pharmacist, and I was informed that the Metformin that was impacted was HCL ER 500 or HCL ER 750.
Alas: De same ting that keeping one alive, is the same that is doing the killing. Alas papa……. But God is in control.
Metmorfin isn’t the only carcinogen we should worry about. The World Health Organization has classified processed meats(hot dogs,corned beef,ham,bacon) as a group 1 carcinogen which means eating these increases your risk of bowel and stomach cancer. Red meat such as beef,lamb and pork-classified as a group 2A carcinogen leading to increased risk of pancreatic and prostate cancer. Current research shows that there are certain chemicals in red& processed meats (added and naturally occurring) that causes these foods to be carcinogenic. When a chemical called Heme is broken down in the gut, N-nitroso chemicals are formed and these have been found to damage the cells that line the bowel. The Nitrate and nitrate preservatives used to preserve processed meats produce these chemicals. Most of these diseases can be prevented if we educated ourselves on what we eat on a daily basis. Just because something tastes good does not mean it is good for you! Take charge of your health today!
If you eat red meat it needs to be grass fed organic. Much like your produce, eat organic. This will eliminate alot of the poison you consume.
But don’t these Pharma companies conduct thorough tests on their drugs before they are released on the market? It would be interesting to find out if diabetes patients in Dominica also have cancer, if they have been using this drug.
Always said this tablet was bad…makes people too sick….proper diet helps blood sugar. The doctors and others have to deal with diet and eating small portions, fruits and vegetables
The US Department of Veterans affairs medical system was giving this drug to veterans, they alerted veterans to stop using it immediately. Letters were also sent out. Who knows how long veterans were using the bad drug?