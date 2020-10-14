Diabetes drug metformin recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing agent

The diabetes drug metformin hydrochloride has been recalled because it contains excess levels of a cancer-causing agent, the US Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

The New York Post is reporting that the drug’s manufacturer, Marksans Pharma Limited, has expanded a recall initially announced in June to now include an additional 76 unexpired lots of the medication.

The recalled drugs are marketed as “extended-release tablets” under the brand name Time-Cap Labs, Inc.

The drug helps lower the blood glucose levels of those with type 2 diabetes.

But, according to the New York Post, the recalled product contained an unacceptably high level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, which is considered a probable human carcinogen.

Read the full New York Post story.