DLP presents its election manifesto; asks Dominicans to ‘judge us’

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has launched its 2019 Manifesto.

The Manifesto, entitled ‘Dynamic Dominica’ a New Season of Development, was presented to the Dominican public at a meeting held on the Mahaut Playing field on Thursday night.

The party gave the assurance that whatever was delivered on Thursday night will be delivered to Dominica because the DLP has demonstrated that it keeps its promises.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who was addressing DLP supporters gathered at the event said the manifesto is laid out with a pictorial that traces the history, the challenges faced and the success of labour.

“It then goes into broad sections, building resilience is section 1. This, as you know, is my signature initiative,” he revealed. “While most people think resilience in the environmental context, the manifesto seeks to create resilience building in a social and economic context.”

Skerrit continued, “It is the goal of the labour party that I lead, to build something valuable, sustainable and enduring.”

According to him, the country’s national infrastructure has to sustain the people who live in the Dominican society.

“The economy must sustain infrastructure and the people,” he stated. “It’s the people who must build the infrastructure and build productive capacity into the economy.”

To address climate resilience Skerrit said the DLP intends to put its utility on the ground.

“Utilize building standards that allow our properties to stand against extreme weather events…,” he stated, “we will build disaster resource centres across Dominica with community evacuation plans at Castle Bruce, Grandbay, Jimmit, the Kalinago Territory, Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau.”

The prime minister said that this will be accomplished, “by utilizing renewable energy from geothermal resources, banning single-use plastics and giving incentives for electric vehicles.”

Furthermore, Skerrit said his party’s plans to construct 5000 climate-resilient houses is well on the way, “as our efforts to reinforce our drainage and defenses and establish in Dominica, a global centre for climate studies.”

He mentioned also that his party plans to expand the country’s cruise capacity by building a cruise port to hold more cruise ships and bring greater activity into the city.

The construction of a new International Airport also forms part of the DLP’s 2019 Manifesto.

The DLP leader said the Manifesto ends with the section Dynamic Dominica and the world.

“It deals with the Dominican diaspora whose skills, goodwill, energy and resources we need to help build ‘Dynamic Dominica’,” he indicated. “It also points to the fact that this government prudently extended our global footprint with strategic friendships which advanced our national interest.”

He went on to say that his party is offering Dominicans the only real development plan that has been put on the table which presents the social policies and programmes that will make a difference in people’s lives.

“It demonstrates how young people will get new opportunities and it indicates by what means the country’s seniors would be given comfort as they age,” he said.

“This is a country in which there are new opportunities for all,” the prime minister continued, “This is a country in which all our citizens are respected and looked after irrespective of their political affiliations.”

Skerrit said in this election, the moment has come for labour to lay its plan before the country and say, “judge us.”

“We ask you to judge us on five things,” he indicated.

1. The quality of labour’s performance as a government, having to face two hurricanes virtually back-to-back and one of them with the devastating power of Maria.

2. The progress of Dominica over the last 20 years, we have moved from the island with the least development to one which is growing rapidly and comparing favourably to our neighbours who used to be far ahead of us.

3. The social services, healthcare, education, housing and infrastructure labour has put in place in Dominica which has modernized this country.

4. Labour’s delivery on its past promises made on political platforms and in previous manifestos

5. The quality and breadth of labour’s new vision for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Dominica Labour Party Manifesto is now available at www.dominicalabourparty.org

Meantime, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) plans to launch their 2019 Manifesto on Friday 29th November in Roseau.