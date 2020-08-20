DMA official calls for proper border control to prevent spread of COVID-19

Proper control of the island’s borders is one of the ways that the government can further prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in Dominica.

That’s the advice of Outgoing President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), Severin McKenzie.

McKenzie told Dominica News Online on Tuesday now that the borders are opened, it is possible that some of the carriers could very-well pass through the cracks.

“We are hoping that we can continue to control the persons coming in because one of the things about the virus is that it is imported,” he said.

McKenzie made the case that 2 or 3 new cases of the virus could cause renewed panic in the country.

The businessman believes that what has protected Dominica from the real impact of the pandemic is the fact that the country does not have an international airport which means that there is not much air travel into Dominica.

“And with the limited number of persons coming in, it was okay for the authorities to control,” McKenzie noted. “But if we were in a situation where we had hundreds of visitors coming into Dominica, we would not have been in this fortunate situation.”

He went on to say that the DMA is still sending the cry to the authorities that they should take advantage of the situation created by the pandemic and assist the manufacturing sector.

“We, in the DMA, looked at the brighter side of the pandemic in terms of [the fact that] it actually presented an opportunity for local manufacturing, because, for the first time in a number of years, Dominicans had to revert to being able to produce what they were consuming because there was a general fear that there was going to be shortages and problems with financing since a lot of persons were out of work,” McKenzie stated.

He said the DMA immediately embarked on a programme in collaboration with some farmers where farmers were encouraged to make home deliveries and this, he said, was very successful for a few weeks during the early days of the shutdown.

Additionally, he said, the DMA proposed in a paper presented to the government that some level of assistance be given to develop local products to take advantage of the shortfall and of the revived interest of Dominicans consuming locally manufactured products.

And although he says the DMA did not get a response from the government, McKenzie is convinced that the pandemic is still presenting an opportunity for the appreciation of local products.

The outgoing president’s comments came ahead of the DMA’s 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Tuesday afternoon under the theme: “Embracing Opportunities for Manufacturing Amidst Covid-19”.

The DMA was re-established in 2010 through the initiative of the Invest Dominica Authority (IDA) and a group of manufacturers, who recognized the need to create a representative body to promote and protect the interests of the manufacturing sector.

It has championed the cause for the development of manufacturing in Dominica for the last ten years and is confident that manufacturing and agriculture are the lifelines for the economic development of Dominica, especially with the realities of COVID-19.