DNO LIVE: CCM “Hungry Hyenas” protest march for electoral reform

Dominica News Online - Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 3:56 PM
Live coverage of opposition protest action

Posted by Dominica News Online on Friday, November 29, 2019

The term “hungry hyenas” was taken from Manoj Bhullar’s characterization of the current government administration in the recent episode of Al Jazeera Investigation’s Diplomat’s for sale

  1. Eagle-Eyed
    November 29, 2019

    They call themselves hungry hyenas but if they succeed in getting Lennox and UWP elected, they will become starving hyenas. because CBI money currently propping up the economy will all dry up and they will be doing a different dance then. :twisted: :twisted: :twisted:

