Dominica among distilleries in the OECS supplying alcohol to fight COVID-19

in Antigua and Barbuda has made 70% alcohol readily available to produce hand sanitiser and disinfectant. The company has further made donations to Emergency and Essential Workers in Antigua and Barbuda to include Health & Medical Personnel, EMS, the Police & National Guard, Her Majesty’s Prison, and other persons on the front line.In addition, the company has supported the Government’s social initiative to provide care packages to the most affected in the society by providing the aforementioned sanitising products and bottled water to those in need. Antigua Distillery is also producing the gel type hand sanitiser utilising local aloe and intends to export to neighboring countries.produced a sanitising solution which was made available to all supermarkets and pharmacies islandwide, with free distribution to various senior citizens’ and children’s homes. In addition, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, the sanitiser was donated to the public transport /bus association, traffic department, prison and other law enforcement entities. Hand sanitisers were also provided for all GDL employees.in Grenada shifted from rum to production of hand sanitiser. The sanitising solution, was donated to prisons, medical facilities, police stations and assisted living homes. The 69% proof alcohol-based sanitiser will become a permanent fixture on the product line.

• Saint Lucia Distillers has produced a 70% ABV rubbing alcohol sanitiser which helped alleviate an island-wide shortage of sanitiser for citizens. Shipments of bulk and retail sizes were donated to schools, the police and fire departments and to homes for the elderly, to help keep the most vulnerable on island safe. Supported by its parent company GBH, St Lucia Distillers has also contributed 100,000 medical face masks to the Ministry of health for the benefit of front-line health works.

• Demerara Distillers St Kitts and Nevis has diversified its production to include rubbing and sanitising alcohol (70%). The product was able to fulfill where shortages existed and it was also used to support the sanitisation activities of the Hospitals (JNF and Alexandra), children’s, elderly and nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and the National Emergency Operations Centre to which donations were made.

• St. Vincent Distillers produced Mt. Bentick’s Hand Sanitiser, a disinfectant solution developed using the WHO’s guidelines to meet the demand for desperately needed hand sanitiser in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Donations were made to the country’s first responders, health care workers, police station, clinics and hospitals as well as the airport.

Margaret Monplaisir, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Lucia Distillers and member of the WIRSPA Executive Committee said,

“In this period we just pulled out all stops to ensure the islands had the supplies necessary to battle COVID. Even with a drastic drop in sales because of lockdowns, we saw it was our duty, as part of this community, to come out and to keep operating to produce these much-needed supplies.” She further added, “in this period, with all the stress from being at home and job insecurity, it is important to mind what and how you drink. If you drink, do so in moderation and stay away from home-made alcohol or any products that may have been tampered with.”

The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) is one of the oldest, private sector trade associations in the Caribbean. It represents rum producers in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Haiti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the video below, Margaret Montplasir on the efforts by OECS rum distillers to modify their production lines to play their part, producing alcohol and hand sanitiser and making donations of sanitation products.



The following video features had sanitiser production in Saint Lucia.

