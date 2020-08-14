Dominica Bar Association rejects government’s decision to reduce solicitor’s fees

The Dominica Bar Association (DBA) has rejected, unreservedly, what it describes as a “unilateral alteration” of its fees by the Government, without prior consultation.
The DBA’s position is contained in a letter which it has written to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, expressing disappointment and shock on learning of the government’s intention “to reduce statutorily prescribed solicitor’s fees without first consulting with the DBA or other members of the Dominica bar, all of whom stand to be significantly impacted thereby.”
The DBA says it became aware on July 28, during the prime minister’s budget presentation, of the government’s intention to reduce with effect from 1st September 2020, the solicitor’s rates for land transfers by 50% along with the pronouncement of a reduction of a 47% reduction in the government’s fees/taxes for such land transfers.
“Such a failure to consult robs the members of the DBA, and solicitors practising in Dominica on a whole, of the opportunity to gain an understanding of the rationale for the proposal and to consider and to offer options for the consideration of the government,” the Association states in its letter signed by its president, Heather Felix-Evans.
It argues that this also robs the government of the opportunity of hearing and considering other divergent views and suggestions that could assist in it realizing the true cost and benefit of this measure.
The DBA describes the government’s decision as “indicative of a total disregard for the Bar and a complete lack of appreciation for the important role that the legal practitioner plays in empowering citizens as registered landowners.”
The Association also believes that the action is misguided and unjustified.
However, it is of the view that there is still time for the Government and the DBA Executive to have meaningful discussion on the matter and to reach a resolution “that is fair to all constituents.”
The association has requested a meeting with the Government within the next seven days “to address and hopefully satisfactorily resolve this most pressing matter.”
The full DBA letter to Prime Minister Skerrit is posted below.
The lawyers in Dominica are tooo greedy man they will kill you for money and they are so dishonest man its a crying shame man . They will tell lies man to ,you say they filed your case when you check it was never file man no ethics.
$11,000 to register a will. How ridiculous can that be. Preying on the poor people is unreal
REAL,your high level of ……..You deliberately forgot to mention the $1 a sqft of land.Typical UWP,lazy,greedy,liars and crooks.
Joseph John,I agree these lawyers are always trying to SEIZE poor people property.In Roseau most of the lands are owned by lawyers.Always waiting for an opportunity to take people land.
@ Lin Clown, where land is concern they are very good at quid pro quo. If you do not have cash to pay them for representation and you have land no problem. That is why government must take over the whole nine yards and make land transfer a public administration transaction operated by the survey department and the registry. No more lawyers, no more legal exploitation.
@Anna Banana, it’s about the lack of decency by the Punjabi circus master, to consult. How about when you went to work one day, your boss tells you without prior consultation, that your remuneration will be reduced so he can make the goods /services more affordable to the general public? People who are party in power, always support things and defend them, until it affects them in the pocket.
Watch tis space closely. The said Bubbles or someone close to the PM is going to RE-purchase the $64000.00 monthly KINGS MANSION at Morne Daniel and transfer the tile from MMC to them within the said time frame. This is a ploy to enable all cabal members with “allegedly” stolen lands and properties to transfer to ghost owners in Dca while having wills and other legal documents in foreign countries to ensure it remains under their control.
OHHHHH DCA! I firmly believe the militant patriots along with Bawi and Marigot will soon free us from this wicked cabal
Don’t tell me garçon the new owner will be Blaircourt.
Whoever told the members of the Bar Association and their executive, that the Punjabi circus master had any regard for the Bar Association, and that Skerritt cared anything about the role the Association plays in keeping the laws of Dominica? The Association sat there and remained silent, whilst the double doctor was consolidating his corrupt and dictatorial tendencies. By their silence, they sent a message that they were willing to sacrifice the constitution and the rule of law, at the alter of ” Punjabi doctor”. Now that things are about to hit them in the pocket, where it always hurts, they have finally realized, that the pill, ” My PM”, has finally lost its buzz and the high has gone away. I’m sure that Skerritt figured what their reaction would be and he has now divided them. I will say to the Bar Association, welcome to our world, those of us who have been vocal about the dangerous path that is unfolding in our country.
I am not in solidarity with DBA on this issue as they kept their mouths shut on numerous legal issue affecting the people of this country.
But this reduction in fees benefit new owners of properties and will be in place for ONLY 12 months…..Why12 months and not permanently ????
So the question is will we see in the next 12 MONTHS high price properties purchase or transfer to Ministers, PM and or know parties affiliated to the GOVT ?
Who will be true beneficiary of this change, NOT the POOR people who are financially challenge and unable to purchase properties…..KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN!!!!!!
Surely the Dominica Bar Association should be promoting such a measure, the purpose of which is that there are many in Dominica who own land, but do not have the legal title to it, and are thereby unable to sell or transfer it.
Politics aside, this is a good measure by the DLP government and it seems to be only that solicitors’ fees will be reduced FOR ONE YEAR ONLY by the measure that the Dominica Bar Association is up in arms!
As a practising lawyer myself, lawyers must not always concern themselves with FEES, but help and assist the people!!!!!!
I do not find the arguments advanced by the Dominica Bar Association at all persuasive or convincing.
As a lawyer yourself I hope you understand the word “motive”. Time will tell….
Yes he understand motive. He understand the motive of looking after their pockets- “SELLFISH”. And I doh mean what Sour Sour sang about last canaval.
I see my comment had not been published but that’s ok. As a legal practitioner you are so simple and simplistic in yours analysis of this matter. While I agree that the lawyers should not be overly concerned about fees, you should recognise that this is not being done for the benefit of the ordinary man.
ADMIN: Your other comments were published. Please check again if you still don’t see it let us know.
I do not see all mine either. Is there a quota on how many times a person can post on a particular issue.
Is Dr Claton Shillingford part owner or just privilege. Or you are just afraid of offending him. Your little games are quite charming.
ADMIN: Joseph John, at this time you have over 1,900 approved comments compared to Shillingford’s less than 300.
You are the one attempting to play psychologically manipulative games often attacking commenters or ADMIN unprovoked.
You have already been informed that some of your comments are not approved because of there libelous nature and for regularly threatening and attempting to abuse individuals who you don’t agree with.
You have gone as far as using people’s murdered relatives in an attempt to shame them.
You have even turned this spiteful approach towards ADMIN and made threatening comments, unpublished, towards the family of Tim Durand.
For the time being we simply delete your most offensive posts in the spirit of free speech. However, desist from your behaviour or we will take more serious action against you.
Darren, I support you in that. Is the law not a free profession and therefore there is are no legally enforceable fees for lawyers, such as coveyancing? I mean, if you registers property for your family and you decide not to charge a fee for that is that an offence? It has always beaten me that our lawyers charge a percentage fee for that service regardless of the actual cost involved and that sounds ridiculous to me. Are they not allowed to compete with each other? No wonder we have so many lawyers in our country and poor people that own their property but an not afford to register it. Someone should set up a business just for coveyancing and start competing. Surely that business can not be as complicated as surgery and I know in fact the actual work is often done by clerks. No man, while I cannot champion Skerrit I think this closed shop should be open to free competition.
Daren, when you fly a DLP government’s flag “high”, with a badge of honour and in disguise, you’ll forever be blinded by Dominica’s ills – “The fish rots from the head down”.
What Dominicans at home and abroad are witnessing in the history of Dominica’s politics is a “culture of cover-ups, branch-stacking and corruption” in government. A systematic rorting of taxpayers’ money by thIs current political regime.
Another one crawling from underneath his little rock and sings for his share of crumbs. Nobody is stoping you to lower your fees. Less propaganda… more action!
Well when your neighbors house is burning it is wise to grab a bucket or a hose and help put it out. You turn your back and pretend you are not paying attention. Guess what the fire will soon reach your house. When the people are impoverished the fee will be insignificant to the DBA. The selfishness in Dominica is hurting the country.
I am not surprised” Dominica Bar Association rejected Government decision to reduce solicitors fees “the trouble is not all but most are corrupt taking high fees from poor people knowing that they do not have any chance of getting any dam good results from the courts also I would like Mr Skerrit and his government to keep at it knowing that poor people don’t have a chance against the big boys.
woff woff woff. de dog barking again. Do you remember the movie de exorcist, where in a scene the demon made the head of the possessed spin 360 degrees around. Keep it up the head spinning dog biter. Keep worst than Parry, keep spinning.
@de Observer, go fly your kite little girl l am not your social age.
Well what do you know Is that the same Heather Felix Evans who represented Rennith Alexis in the infamous trespass trial in Savanne Paile. that involved alleged ownership of the land and villas by Skerrit. and Alexis coming out of his home with gun to threaten citizens
I am with the government on the reduction in fees because it allows people to register property without having to pay these high transfer fees. Yes there could be more consultations but the benefits are greater to consumers who have these high bills to pay. I understand that there could be more consultations with the bar association who are not in agreement with the reduction of their fees but the bar association must act beyond their own monetary interest and consider the bigger picture. I understand the position of the president of the bar association where more could have been achieved if they had more consultations however I have not seen an instance where they have presented a proposal to reduce the fees and they have been benefiting from these high cost in time of disaster, pandemics and business failures. They need to consider the plight of people who have limited resources and see how they could assist them rather than sound the call to line their pockets with big money.
Do u consider the same poor people have to help pay 64 thousand a month to house Dr punjab? Why doesn’t he help with his 13 grand a month salary
I swear everything in this place is a politics, THEN we wonder why things so bad in the place. Our people are so consumed with greed, hatred, and ignorance that it is appalling. Do you know how (because of the fees associated such as the solicitors’ fee) costly it is to purchase a house or property? Yet still, the reduction of said fees during this TOUGH ECONOMIC TIMES are opposed. But coming from persons with the most manipulative and dishonest careers, I expect nothing different. What’s most sad is people are here applauding these greedy lawyers. Come on now, think of the benefits of the reduction, and put aside your “I hate Skerrit so I against it” mentality. This benefits the people so stop thinking of your purses.
My people can be so obnoxious and insensible, I’m embarrassed at times.
Do you really think that it is John Brown with 2 acres of inherited family land worth $30000 and now wants to register it who stands to benefit and why for 1 year. Why not have consultations and do a comprehensive review of the land registration legislation and procedure. Where are the figures to justify the reduction in fees. What exactly is the expected increase in revenue and registration/transfer of land anticipated. What about the figures for possible negative results eg drop in law firm’s revenue and possible lay offs. I am not so easily fooled. I learned well at school right here in Dominica.
U people make me laugh. In these same tough economic times the people should pay 64 grand a month for Dr Punjab to live in his palace at mornr Daniel
I am so happy that the PM pass that piece of legislation. The DBA never saw it fit to talk before but now it is hurting their pockets they are quickly writing. The poor man’s pocket was in fire and no one cared.
I am off topic because I’m very much appalled at the deplorable and despicable behavior of members of the Skerrit’s cabal.
I just heard foul mouthed Reginald Austrie in an interview on radio. The man is pregnant with anger and hate like his misleader. Are these the caliber of people Dominicans have elected to represent them? Their behavior is animalistic. They attack you without reason. They are too high and mighty to be asked pertinent questions by the people they purportedly serve.
How much longer will the regular MEDIA; the DBA; the BUSINESS SECTOR; the CLERGY and the rest of CIVIL SOCIETY remain silent and inactive while this avaricious, severely corrupt and grossly incompetent Cabinet of bandits destroy Dominica?
LOL. They only speak up when it affects their pocket.Everything else is mute!
What Heather Felix needs to do is to give other examples in the Caribbean were landowners have to pay such high legal fees to register thier land. In Dominica alone this marjee happening. Its just an easy way for lazy lawyers to get paid, they like leeches preying on poor people when they going to register land.
Go do allu job and take up the hard cases society needs you all to take up. Cuz is Carla Shillingford that alone that working. Most of them young laywers, especially the ladies is just dress up allu playing. Now you want to cry on lawyer fees? It should be 0.25%!!!
Lawyers pay staff, rent, mortgages and bills. I suppose they should just cut their staff salaries, rent and bills by a percentage as well. Or if push comes to shove in this contracting economy reduce their staff. What I think the public should pay more attention to is the high increase in the probate and court fees which you are now required to pay to the State. I am sure they did not mention that in Parliament.
If you only know the long hours that lawyers spend doing research for court cases you would definitely not call them lazy. One of the most hard working female attorneys is Mrs. Heather Felix-Evans.
All you with a few exceptions chose to let Skerrit get on with his business without saying as much as a single word. Now you all get your well deserved reward. Never ever trust a dictator in particular not one that has shown his true colours on a couple of occasions before. Good luck to all you!
Well it seems like institution in Dominica is under attack because of the Boys desire to impact every institution of state. Welcome to the club, you are not no difference or exclusive, to de boys and dem.
And while I am at it, do you feel just like I do that the judge’s sudden suspicious sickness had a rotten head to the fish? Do you feel like I am beginning to suspect that the sudden decision to deport the Haitians has to do with the case that is pending because of the SICK judge.
Did that judge suddenly become sick to give Skerro time to destroy the evidence….. Deport Haitians who illegally voted, and since if cannot be found to testify, they cannot provide evidence of their illegal participation in the election!!!
My suspicion of dat bourgeois, quasi, remnants of the colonial era, want to be elite Caribbean governments begging-CCJ appears to be working along, to help quash the case! But the deportations did not work, and the potential witnesses are still in Dominica.
Very well observed bro. Who is that government minister again this not so long ago that said if it was not for Haitians how would we feed our people.
GUESS THIS is just the Start another step towards the fall of Democracy.
This is what democracy is all about. If one is not consulted they have the right in a democracy to express their displeasure and it is expected that the Government will sit down with them and chart the way forward.
Dominica is a place where democracy is fully at work. People call radio stations every day and vehemently disagree with the government on many issues. Calypsonians are free to sing against the government. Even you can write whatever you want on DNO
Dominica is a thriving democracy and you all know that so end the crap
@Dominican, besides those media you mentioned opposition forces are all over every social medium with train loads of negatives.
That there are 6 or move opposition organizational entities in Dominica and abroad, plus opposition parties like CCM, uwp, freedom and the alternative party. This is an overwhelming amount of Democracy , only in Dominica.
They can only talk, criticize and demonstrate. They can DO NOTHING for the country.
…but your political master does a lot for the country. Yes? I guess if one counts misappropriation of state funds as doing something for ones country, you could be right. I told you before, you need to see Dr. Benji as a matter of urgency. The red clinic no doubt will pay your fee.
What do you do for your country? I mean apart from the constant rethoric, Skerrit propaganda and general brainless waffle. You are a disgusting creature!
I glad. Let the lawyers now deal with the government on improper procedures. Same attitude they had with the 100 million plus bank overdraft. they does just feel like they are above the people they represent and they can just do what they want. Time is nigh
Now it hitting home is now it bothers DBA? Take that in all you selfish face. More to come
Reducing people fee but defending tooth and nail to rent a house for 33k a month. lol, how you make your bed tan.
Dominica is a quasi dictatorship , no doubt about that. Consultation and Inclusivity is a foreign language to this government. Skerrit, undoubtedly, wants to be the Xi Jinping of Dominica.
In order for any country, institution or organization to thrive successfully, the leadership MUST be both consultative and inclusive.
Having said all of that, I have no sympathy for the members of the Dominica Bar Association (DBA). This group only speaks out against the injustices, excesses and wrongdoings of this evil regime when the government’s misguided decisions and policies hurt their pockets. They remain deafeningly silent when Skerrit commits his ‘atrocities’ against innocent citizens.
This latest policy is geared toward helping the rich, the well connected and the foreigner at a time when no real meaningful assistance is offered to the poor and jobless Dominicans who are desperately in need.
WHAT A GOVERNMENT ‼
Dominica is not a quasi dictatorship Ibo, unfortunately it is all too real.
No comments yet so let me start. Firstly, I agree that the lack of consultation shows disrespect but what’s new there? And why should the bar association be accorded any respect when it, they the lawyers demonstrate that they do not deserve respect. My view is that in small island states like ours, the bar should show be more responsible and play a more active roll in Informing and educating the public, they should be at the forefront in keeping and protecting our democracy and pointing out illegalities of the executive, especially the current one. Case in point, this is not about reducing the lawyers fees but rather an effort to reduce the amount of taxes due to the state at a time when the majority of players in the property market are members of the executive and their families
Exactly right! The DBS has been sitting on the fence for the past 10+ years. Not once did they speak out about the wrong doings and blatant corruption of this regime. Now they get their reward for their loyalty. Dominica needs to dispose of this tyrannt sooner rather than later.
50% reduction of solicitors fee, without prior consultation, which is something so typical of this regime, “UNILATERAL ACTION”, there is no engagement of the populace in the decisions of the government, which is so undemocratic. this monster which has been created through the total manipulation of the people, has to be stopped! i hope that the Dominica Bar Association along with the Dominican public, be very vigilante going forward and make this action affect their reality. a reality of truths, this PM, has constantly violated the constitution of Dominica and trample the rights of the citizenry. how much more most we endure as a people? every sector of our society has been disrespected through this mans actions, yet we standby and watch. democracy has to be restored!
To the Dominica Bar Association (DBA), is it only now that you realise that there are persons in high positions in Dominica operating ABOVE THE LAW? Are you only now seeing because you will now be feeling it in your pocket? Welcome to Dominica where “no law and no constitution” can stop the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, as he himself told us! Where were you to stand up for Dominica then? Well at least you standing up for yourselves now, but it is a shame that a Bar Association has not found it necessary to champion basic ‘Rule of Law’ in the Commonwealth of Dominica! Actually, coming to think of it, shame on the Dominica Bar Association (DBA), and the legal fraternity here for allowing the corruption and compromise of Constitution and ‘Rule of Law’ in our country! You all must now live and deal with the crooks and criminals, how does it feel, Dominica Bar Association (DBA)?
Of course this is not nice but only now she complaining when it hurts them lawyers in their pocket. You thought you were a friend of the PM Heather. Let me tell you that man have no friends because he will betray anyone and think nothing of it. And you only stroke his ego when you address him as Dr. in your letter when we all know this is a honorary title only never used in this way. Why you licking up to him so?
Great I think that is one the best thing the pm is doing I am with him 100 foul
@ Brendon, Agreed. Those lawyers have their hands too deep in peoples pockets.
This is the second occasion in recent time when they protest to keep their hands in peoples pockets.
Remember when they protested about the repairs to the registry. They wanted the government to shift priority from home repairs for the people after Hurricane Maria to the fixing of the registry because it reduce their fees.
Now they do not like the 50% land transfer fees again because they THINK is will reduce their fees.
You do not have to have a Dr Dr in economics to realize that this government policy will bring in more revenue and more fees and will help land owners because of economy of scale. There will be more participants in land transfer activities. Its a win win situation.
Why the demand for consultation on a revenue matter ? Government do not have to consult lawyers for legal advise on any matter. What do you think is the purpose of the AG’s office, the Registrar or the FS.
How foolish can you be. The lawyers protested about the registry because they wanted to protect YOUR DOCUMENTS, YOUR LEGAL MATTERS AND YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS WHO WORK AND HAVE TO GO THE REGISTRY FOR THEIR DOCUMENTS LIKE BIRTH AND DEATH CERTIFICATES. I suppose you never heard about the Registry fire of 1979. Some people are still suffering because of that. If you had indeed studied Economics you would have been asking for figures and speaking about supply demand, elasticity and the multiplier effect.
The practice of basic plain English etiquette, which upholds the tenet of effective written communication not observed in one of our best attorney’s formal letter to PM Skerrit. Such etiquette instructs:
“If you do not know the name of the person you are writing to, begin with Dear Sir and end your letter with Yours faithfully, followed by your full name and designation”. It is incorrect to end a formal letter “Sincerely”, as it’s only used in business emails or personal communication in American English.
Finally, when will we get it (or never), Doctor (Dr) is an academic qualification used as a designation for a person who has obtained a doctorate (e.g. PhD). By convention, recipients of honorary doctorates do not use the title “Dr” in general correspondence, although in formal correspondence from the university issuing the honorary degree it is normal to address the recipient by the title.
Why isn’t this social convention not always scrupulously observed?
@ Love of country…….Our professionals are larking in “professional ethical practice.” They are thriving on the performance of the first grade political leaders of opposition forces who have absolutely no etiquette or respect/decency.
All the wrong this GOVT has done for the last 20years against its people you all kept quiet like a lamb.
Now this change by the GOVT is affecting you all directly…..Now you all decide to TALK!!!!!.
“The Chicken has come home to Roost”
Dominicans have become a very SELFISH bunch of people.
Finally!!! Finally the people are standing up to Pharoah and that is so good and refreshing!!! Skerrit, the people know your time is near so they are already sensing deliverance.
@just say No, your comment is rubbish get back into your septic tank!
Watch what you wish for. When you point your fingers at someone and wish for their demise you are pointing three fingers at yourself. You are accepting a triple whammy on your self from yourself.
Skerrit is not yet middle age. He has a long long way to travel.
Are you past middle age? Are you reducing your travelling days, by giving yourself a short short, very shot way to travel ?
Them lawyers just mad because they wouldn’t be able to suck the little man out his hard earned cash like before….
You all holding back the country with those ridiculous rates.
@Poor black boy, The government is just too nice. Me, I would keep the rate as is and I would have a process of exemption with a pro bono procedure. i.e land transfer for all purposes would be free, with a1% administrative fee.
In fact the whole question of land ownership should be revised so that land could be more available for development. Here is a notable experience : Some young guys who were related wanted to start a pineapple plantation at a place called Savanne at Penville. It was family land to which they had access, but they could not obtain title to use as security, for loan or to form a company. So they went back to England.
The persons that are holding back the country are Skerrit & Co. but not the DBA. Ask yourself how is skimming the country’s resources?
But you once said that Dominica had no resources. Make up ypur mind. Or are you just parroting Lennox Linton