Dominica Carnival 2021 cancelled

Dominica Carnival 2021 has been officially cancelled.
The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Denise Charles during a press briefing on Wednesday night.
“Fellow Dominicans and patrons, I wish to inform you that after much deliberations and consultation the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has taken the responsible decision to cancel our annual Carnival, Mas Domnik 2021,” Charles revealed.
She said while the government is aware of the historical, cultural, social and economic relevance of the Carnival season, during this Covid-19 era health and safety continue to be a priority.
“Therefore, following discussions with key stakeholders it was concluded that holding events of mass gatherings may pose a serious threat to our health and this is a risk that we are not willing to take,” Charles stated.
She added, “As we have been doing in the tourism sector we will continue to use this period to strategize on enhancing on other events and festivals for 2021/2022 and beyond.”
Charles said that the government will continue to take necessary steps to contain the spread of this deadly virus.
She appealed to the public to follow the protocols, wear masks, wash and sanitize hands, practice respiratory etiquette and practice social distancing.
“Stay safe everyone,” Charles advised.
30 Comments
Hopefully we have carnival in 2022 God’s Spare
But wait nuh,,,
Dat Statement “to cancel our annual Carnival, Mas Domnik 2021”,is incorrect wi,,,
So DNO allyou caannot ask Mamzelle what exactly does dat mean,,,
There cannot be a cancelation of that because it’s an annual event established by legislation and codified into law,,,
mamzelle cannot juss come say dat juss so without blowback,,,
Some aspects of the Celebration can be curtailed but the actual celebration cannot be just outright canceled!!!
What Mistadem think dey doing nuh!!!
This Celebration is
Dominica, were we lived for six years, is way ahead of all of the USA “red states” on this.
Dan what are you talking about? It is silly comments like yours which help promote, and propagate the stupid mentality of some of our people.
Your comment might be the joke of the century; how can you compare the effects of COVID-19 in America to the few cases in Dominica?
Dan don’t you know that one person dies per Minuit in America; bringing to death rate to more than two thousand people dead per day?
What are you talking about Red States?
I reside in Los Angeles, as of last night the State went into Lock down again; California is considered a “Blue” State!
Note: Dominica has recorded 8 new cases of Covid-19.
The information was revealed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. David Johnson, during a press conference on Wednesday.
However, the active cases are presently down to 12.
That was weeks ago; be quiet man!
You have less than a handful of sick people in Dominica, in America there are 14,879,832 infected people, and 285, 564 dead people, killed by…
All I want to know is if we’ll still be getting the holidays
You should since they are statutory holidays.
Makes sense to me. It would be very difficult on two fronts. It would be a challenge for the health authorities to implement, monitor and enforce that all the health protocols are adhered to, and secondly, the wearing of masks would pose a security concern for law enforcement come sundown. Note I said, “concern” and not threat. The overwhelming majority of “Carnival Revellers” would behave themselves as they have always done in the past.
Best for everyone .
It would be fantastic if that was the end of dat vulgar, diabolic, lewd activity called Carnival. ‘Carnival is a celebration of our culture & emancipation from slavery’ has to be among the great lies propagated in Dominica & the Caribbean.
I’m yet to see any historical record where dem slaves celebrated their freedom from slavery by gyrating on each others backside, 3/4 naked, stone drunk like zombies following a music truck.
It is time for people to start speaking the truth. Carnival is nothing more than a way approved by the government for people to engage in lewd & vulgar acts in the public view.
what about addressing the cruise ship season, which should be on going right now!
Without cruise ships, there is no Cruis ship season.
Perhaps you would look much more decent if you remove that pile of ugly artificial rope off your head!
You can’t be what you are not; be natural as God created you, if he wanted you to have long hair, he would have given them to you at birth.
They would grow out of your scalp naturally!
Take a good look, you will find that not all white people (women) have long hair, some do carry the recessive gene also, the same as the majority of African decent!
Good job well done, our government has the right idea and working for the people who don’t like it tough sxxt they are not real but brainwashed idiots in order words white man kicka**
OMG! This is getting from bad to worse.
I wonder if in a year’s time cancelling Carnival will feel like how it does now after the country was shutdown for the first couple of cases but now we have multiple times the amount of couple cases, we have to remain open and just manage it while going about our lives almost as normal with a few safety protocols and expectations in place. Wondering if come a year, not withstanding that by which time it might be that there is some sort of vaccine available, but Covid will still be around yet we will be having Carnival because it will just be expected that we manage it?
Just TOL
Makes sense to me.
look ole scene wi… majority of people with covid have no symptoms, perfectly fine – Unless you fat, unhealthy and/or have some serious health issues, covid not even making you cough/sneeze once, much less… but dem tyranical eletists that controlling the world using that as an excuse to f*** up the whole world. Killing people business, seperating people from their family, forcing people to wear mask… look now they killing carnival. And people have no choice but to accept, try and disagree, Skerrit will send task force for you. Freedom no longer exists!
Go and catch covid and deal with it by yourself on top Morne Diablotin or somewhere. But if you think you are going to be spreading it all over the place … give it to me to bring home for my 80 year old mum and kill her before her time .. think again my friend. Personally I would make the vaccine when it become available mandatory … and masks mandatory before that. You want you ‘freedom? drive at 100 miles and hour dead drunk and without seatbelt.. might save the rest of us from Covid!
First of all, change your name, Warriors are not lead by fear! You have fallen for the mainstream media fearmongering. You are not a warrior, you are a sheep!
Black people are so gullible, everywhere else in the world, people can see this Covid agenda is fake. Protests all over America, Europe, UK and many other places. Everybody seeing that this vaccine/covid business is sinister. Except for us, we gullible and anything our authorities tell us, we believing them no questions asked. They did it to black people in Tulsa, they killed ……. in Africa with vaccines, India etc. Vaccines are connected to all kinds of health complications. And if you get an adverse side effect, you cannot sue the company.
All them Caribbean leaders getting a big pay day for forcing their citizens to accept this depopulation agenda. Wait a few years when the detrimental effects of this vaccine start to show up – then you will cry when it too late!
BTW, please explain how someone driving at 100MPH, dead drunk, without a seatbelt – equates to freedom?
I guess all the calypso shows and tents will be held by pay per view.? Just the performers and the band in a location to ensure social distancing? Something like Carlyn XP but via television also for people without credit cards?
The cancellation of Dominica Carnival 2021 was inevitable and punctuates the cancellations of other carnival celebrations and cultural festivals both regionally and internationally.
Thank you Lord.. less work
I believe that everything should be done to protect life in these COVID 19 times. We cannot be too careful.Having said that, I truly hope that extensive consultations were done with the many stakeholders.
In these times we have to be creative. Why not have a VIRTUAL CARNIVAL? Jamaica had their Reggae Sun Splash but it was done virtually. St. Kitts is having their carnival in December but they are doing it virtually also. CARICOM Meetings are now held virtually. So are many other regional and international events.
Yes, we have to use discernment and take strict precautionary measures to avoid contracting the deadly virus but, at the same time, be innovative instead of completely closing down everything.
A virtual calypso competition will be much appreciated by many locals and nationals living in the diaspora who are starved of anything entertaining. Perhaps the Queen Show and others also.
I anticipated that. Now what is the word for Christmas Eve in Roseau? How will businesses work that out?
Lady gimme a freaking break. That government is a no way a responsible one.
Cancellation should have been announced long time ago in Bethlehem. It seems like you all waiting to just disappear into thin air. Well guess what???????????
Look the revolution start.
The one time of the year people looking forward to? Hmmph weh boy.
who are these stakeholders, who are always mentioned?
Just clever talk, nothing but. I you ask her, she couldn’t tell you either. She is another one of those empty vessels!
Definitely not you