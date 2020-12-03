Dominica Carnival 2021 cancelled

Dominica Carnival 2021 has been officially cancelled.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Denise Charles during a press briefing on Wednesday night.

“Fellow Dominicans and patrons, I wish to inform you that after much deliberations and consultation the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has taken the responsible decision to cancel our annual Carnival, Mas Domnik 2021,” Charles revealed.

She said while the government is aware of the historical, cultural, social and economic relevance of the Carnival season, during this Covid-19 era health and safety continue to be a priority.

“Therefore, following discussions with key stakeholders it was concluded that holding events of mass gatherings may pose a serious threat to our health and this is a risk that we are not willing to take,” Charles stated.

She added, “As we have been doing in the tourism sector we will continue to use this period to strategize on enhancing on other events and festivals for 2021/2022 and beyond.”

Charles said that the government will continue to take necessary steps to contain the spread of this deadly virus.

She appealed to the public to follow the protocols, wear masks, wash and sanitize hands, practice respiratory etiquette and practice social distancing.

“Stay safe everyone,” Charles advised.